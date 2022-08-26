ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
spectrumnews1.com

California warns of possible Flex Alerts during high heat

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With temperatures soaring across the Southland and beyond, the manager of the state's power grid warned Tuesday that it may issue a series of calls for residents to conserve electricity during peak hours to prevent strain on the system. The California Independent System Operator noted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy

September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
spectrumnews1.com

13-year-old Kentuckian hoping to advance on America's Got Talent

WALTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky singer is hoping his group continues to advance on a popular talent competition show watched by millions of people on TV. 13-year-old Gage Butler is hoping to advance on America’s Got Talent. Butler was invited to perform with the Acapop! Kids on...
WALTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive

The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Bone marrow, birria tacos served from family-run food truck

LOS ANGELES — El Cabo Pepe's, formerly known as Pepe's Red Tacos, is a family-run chain with six food trucks in Southern California. The trucks serve traditional birria in tacos and burritos that can be topped with bone marrow. Follow them on social media for their locations.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy