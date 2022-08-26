Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
spectrumnews1.com
Vos withdraws subpoenas, ending Wisconsin election inquiry
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin schools get a funding boost to deal with staffing shortages and mental health
MADISON, Wis. — Schools across Wisconsin will start the year with more money to put toward mental health and staffing shortages. Gov. Tony Evers kicked off his statewide back-to-school tour with a $90 million investment in K-12 education using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The investment announced Tuesday...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
California warns of possible Flex Alerts during high heat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With temperatures soaring across the Southland and beyond, the manager of the state's power grid warned Tuesday that it may issue a series of calls for residents to conserve electricity during peak hours to prevent strain on the system. The California Independent System Operator noted...
spectrumnews1.com
New CEO for African American Chamber of Commerce aims to change perceptions of Black businesses
MILWAUKEE — The African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin is under new leadership. Former City of Milwaukee Chief Equity Officer Nikki Purvis took over as CEO earlier this month. During her first few weeks on the job, Purvis has taken time to talk with local Black-owned businesses. She...
spectrumnews1.com
Cuyahoga Valley National Park earns U.S. EPA award for $50M Krejci Dump remediation
BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — When the Cuyahoga Valley National Park purchased a property in the mid-80s as part of its expanding footprint, park officials weren’t aware they had taken on a toxic dump site. Now, after years of cleanup, working closely with the Ford Motor Co. and other...
spectrumnews1.com
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy
September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
RELATED PEOPLE
spectrumnews1.com
13-year-old Kentuckian hoping to advance on America's Got Talent
WALTON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky singer is hoping his group continues to advance on a popular talent competition show watched by millions of people on TV. 13-year-old Gage Butler is hoping to advance on America’s Got Talent. Butler was invited to perform with the Acapop! Kids on...
spectrumnews1.com
After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive
The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
spectrumnews1.com
Bone marrow, birria tacos served from family-run food truck
LOS ANGELES — El Cabo Pepe's, formerly known as Pepe's Red Tacos, is a family-run chain with six food trucks in Southern California. The trucks serve traditional birria in tacos and burritos that can be topped with bone marrow. Follow them on social media for their locations.
Comments / 0