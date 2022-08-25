ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: Security Confiscate Rude Sasha Banks Sign On WWE RAW

WWE security removed a sign taking a dig at Sasha Banks amid reports that the former Women’s Champion is expected back soon. Banks and Naomi walked out of the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW over a creative dispute which would have seen the then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions challenge for the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles.
