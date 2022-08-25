ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion

Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs

Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lakers Nation

Lakers Video: LeBron James High School Football Footage Surfaces

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will be tied together for the foreseeable future after the superstar inked a two-year extension. The new deal keeps James in Los Angeles until at least the end of the 2023-24 season, where he’ll then have an option to opt out and get back into free agency. There were some rumblings that because of how poorly the Lakers have finished the past two seasons that James might consider leaving for greener pastures, but his recommitment to the franchise says he is happy where he’s at.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker continues to make insane WNBA playoff history for Sky

The Chicago Sky have championship aspirations. They are ready to bring home the WNBA Championship trophy in 2022. And with Candace Parker leading the way, they might be in line to get the job done. Parker has continued to add impressive accomplishments to her storied career this postseason. She recently became the third all-time leading playoff scorer in WNBA history, per the Chicago Sky on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” To Return On All-Star Weekend 2023

A key colorway among the Air Jordan 13‘s extensive catalog, the “Playoffs” is due to make a return next year, 2023, right in time for All-Star Weekend. Returning similar to how it debuted, the colorway — which was originally introduced 24 years ago — first hit the court during the 1998 All-Star game before accompanying MJ and the Bulls on their Playoff run that same year. Last seen in 2011, the iconic release is finally due for a comeback, likely to be constructed in a fashion faithful to the OG. We can expect all the usual details, such as the dimpled leather side panel, the green, holographic emblem, and the red and yellow accents throughout.
BASKETBALL

