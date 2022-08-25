Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
Ja Morant Flexes Massive Memphis Mansion
Ja Morant has quickly become one of the most entertaining superstars in the entire NBA. He plays with a ton of swagger and he has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into one of the most fun teams to watch in the entire league. Last year, the Grizzlies were second in the Western Conference, and if it weren't for Morant's injury against the Golden State Warriors, there is a reasonable chance they would have made the Western Conference Finals.
LeBron James Goes Viral After Dancing At Kendrick Lamar Concert
The four-time NBA champion let loose on the dance floor.
Patrick Beverley making notable move after trade to Lakers
Patrick Beverley is wasting no time after arriving for his second career stint in Los Angeles. The newly-acquired Lakers guard Beverley will be launching a podcast with Barstool Sports, founder Dave Portnoy announced on Twitter. Beverley is set to team up with Barstool personality Adam Ferrone for the podcast, which will debut this fall.
Carmelo Anthony made some interesting comments during appearance at VMAs
Carmelo Anthony delivered a message this week that might as well have translated as “Return Me7o.”. The ten-time All-Star forward appeared Sunday at the annual MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which were held at Yankee Stadium. Anthony came out to present Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny with the Artist of the Year Award and made a point of referring to New York as “my city.” He was also wearing a Yankees cap and said that there was “no place better” to be.
Lakers Video: LeBron James High School Football Footage Surfaces
The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will be tied together for the foreseeable future after the superstar inked a two-year extension. The new deal keeps James in Los Angeles until at least the end of the 2023-24 season, where he’ll then have an option to opt out and get back into free agency. There were some rumblings that because of how poorly the Lakers have finished the past two seasons that James might consider leaving for greener pastures, but his recommitment to the franchise says he is happy where he’s at.
Horace Grant's three championship rings sell at auction
Horace Grant's rings from the Chicago Bulls' first three-peat sold collectively for $297,000 at Heritage Auctions, according to Darren Rovell. Grant played seven seasons with the Bulls. Not only did he rack up three championships with the team, he was selected to the NBA All-Star game in 1993-94. The rings...
Video Of Hornets' All-Star LaMelo Ball Is Going Viral
On Monday, a video of Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball is going viral.
Knicks Sign RJ Barrett to Massive 4-Year Contract Extension; Mitchell Trade Hit?
RJ Barrett is staying in New York, but the Knicks’ trade pursuit of Donovan Mitchell may have taken a hit.
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby Unique Pair of Adidas Shoes
James Harden gifted Lil Baby a one-of-one pair of the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 in 'Chrome' colorway.
Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Giannis Antetokounmpo Wreaking Havoc At The FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: "Most Dominant Player In The Game!"
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to shine on the international stage and the Greek superstar has looked like a man among boys at times. Giannis has been wreaking havoc throughout this run with Greece and he shows no signs of slowing down. He was recently locked in a battle with reigning two-time...
Candace Parker continues to make insane WNBA playoff history for Sky
The Chicago Sky have championship aspirations. They are ready to bring home the WNBA Championship trophy in 2022. And with Candace Parker leading the way, they might be in line to get the job done. Parker has continued to add impressive accomplishments to her storied career this postseason. She recently became the third all-time leading playoff scorer in WNBA history, per the Chicago Sky on Twitter.
Philadelphia Eagles Receiver Pays Tribute to Allen Iverson
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown wore 76ers jersey and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
Air Jordan 13 “Playoffs” To Return On All-Star Weekend 2023
A key colorway among the Air Jordan 13‘s extensive catalog, the “Playoffs” is due to make a return next year, 2023, right in time for All-Star Weekend. Returning similar to how it debuted, the colorway — which was originally introduced 24 years ago — first hit the court during the 1998 All-Star game before accompanying MJ and the Bulls on their Playoff run that same year. Last seen in 2011, the iconic release is finally due for a comeback, likely to be constructed in a fashion faithful to the OG. We can expect all the usual details, such as the dimpled leather side panel, the green, holographic emblem, and the red and yellow accents throughout.
