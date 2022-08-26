ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

brproud.com

Lafitte family moves into news home one year after Hurricane Ida

LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) – Hundreds of homes were severely damaged during Hurricane Ida and even a year later, the rebuilding process continues. In Lafitte, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents are still picking up the pieces, but the progress is tremendous. In Jefferson Parish in the days following the...
LAFITTE, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims. Erick Sanchez, along with his wife and 3-month-old daughter, were returning home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when Sanchez says he noticed a driver speeding down General Taylor Street. He motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Cantrell’s campaign team calls recall effort a ‘Republican-backed maneuver’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s campaign team has spoken out following an effort to organize a recall election that was announced last week. On Tuesday, Team LaToya Cantrell spokesperson Maggie Carroll released a statement on the recall petition, calling the effort a “Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda” and that it “fits into a long history of taking away our vote and voice.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Sheriff reaches out to local senior citizens

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre used the last weekend in August to spend time with local members of LIFT, an organization that supports individuals who’ve lost their life partners. Many of LIFT’s members are senior citizens and Sheriff Webre took the opportunity to...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

$22 million expansion of Geismar plant expected to protect over 150 local jobs

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The expansion of a Geismar-based chemical plant is expected to protect the careers of 176 locals for years to come and possibly create even more job opportunities. According to a Tuesday, August 30 news release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Lion Elastomers is investing...
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Police locate suspect in convenience store attack

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. Tabatha Mielke, 32, of Lacombe, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. “Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, while driving in the area, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol sergeant observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

