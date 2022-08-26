Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Lafitte family moves into news home one year after Hurricane Ida
LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) – Hundreds of homes were severely damaged during Hurricane Ida and even a year later, the rebuilding process continues. In Lafitte, one of the hardest-hit areas, residents are still picking up the pieces, but the progress is tremendous. In Jefferson Parish in the days following the...
New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in Africa found safe nearly 5 months later
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A New Orleans nun who was kidnapped in West Africa has been found alive after almost five months of captivity, according to the Archdiocese’s Facebook page. Marianite Sister Suellen Tennyson, who was abducted from a parish in Yalgo, Burkina Faso in April, was found alive...
17 Years post-Katrina, 9th Ward residents honor the past and prepare for the future
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A traditional African ceremony of calling the ancestors and those who were lost was a part of the remembrance during the 17th Annual Katrina Memorial in New Orleans’ Lower 9th Ward on Monday. “What this day means to me is honoring my aunt Joyce...
Ascension, Iberville residents relieved as Alligator Bayou Rd. reopens with flood system
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) — A key road connecting Iberville and Ascension parishes is now open after a year of construction because of flood issues. “I used that road to go to work every day, and I’m having to bypass that road to take the long route to my job at a chemical plant,” said Ascension Parish resident John Moss.
New Orleans crime victim voices support for recall petition against Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The recall effort against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is gaining support among a growing number of her constituents, the city’s crime victims. Erick Sanchez, along with his wife and 3-month-old daughter, were returning home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. when Sanchez says he noticed a driver speeding down General Taylor Street. He motioned for the car to slow down, but the driver continued to accelerate.
Mayor Cantrell’s campaign team calls recall effort a ‘Republican-backed maneuver’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s campaign team has spoken out following an effort to organize a recall election that was announced last week. On Tuesday, Team LaToya Cantrell spokesperson Maggie Carroll released a statement on the recall petition, calling the effort a “Republican-backed maneuver by people with an agenda” and that it “fits into a long history of taking away our vote and voice.”
Ascension Sheriff reaches out to local senior citizens
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre used the last weekend in August to spend time with local members of LIFT, an organization that supports individuals who’ve lost their life partners. Many of LIFT’s members are senior citizens and Sheriff Webre took the opportunity to...
$22 million expansion of Geismar plant expected to protect over 150 local jobs
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The expansion of a Geismar-based chemical plant is expected to protect the careers of 176 locals for years to come and possibly create even more job opportunities. According to a Tuesday, August 30 news release from Louisiana Economic Development (LED), Lion Elastomers is investing...
Air Med transports man with serious injuries from crash in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An early morning accident on Lockport Rd. left one man with serious injuries. Louisiana State Police told us that two vehicles were involved in the accident which took place around 5 a.m. Air Med was called in to transport the injured man. Emergency responders...
Police locate suspect in convenience store attack
PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – UPDATE:. Tabatha Mielke, 32, of Lacombe, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. “Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, while driving in the area, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s patrol sergeant observed a dark blue Nissan Frontier pickup, flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 1088 and Louisiana Highway 36,” according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
APSO: Suspects accused of using lost debit card identified
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspects have been identified. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office would like to hear from anyone who may know these two people pictured below. The two people seen in the...
