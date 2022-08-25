ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CNN

Smoking weed is now more popular than smoking tobacco

"It's the economy, stupid," Democratic operative James Carville once famously noted. Usually, that assertion holds when it comes to elections. But as we have seen from the changing political tides since Roe v. Wade was overturned, sometimes the economy takes a back seat to social issues.
CNN

US assesses Russia now in possession of Iranian drones, sources say

The US assesses Russia is now in possession of weapons-capable Iranian drones that they will likely deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine, Biden administration officials tell CNN. The Russians picked up the drones from an Iranian airfield earlier this month and transported them back to Russia in cargo planes in mid-August, the officials said.
CNN

Opinion: Jared Kushner settles a few scores

Peter Bergen writes that Jared Kushner has written a book about his time in the Trump White House, modestly titled "Breaking History," in which he casts himself as a diplomatic genius and takes aim at adversaries in his father-in-law's administration.
CNN

Taiwan fires warning shots at unidentified drone near islands

Taiwanese soldiers on Tuesday fired flares at three unidentified drones that flew near Kinmen County, an offshore grouping of islands, before firing warning shots at one drone which re-entered the area above one of the islands, according to the Kinmen Defense Command.
