Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky

People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
Bitcoinblack, Founders of the No-Limit Crypto Credit Card, Partner with Haute Living Magazine to Launch Exclusive Luxury Marketplace

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Miami, Florida, 30th August, 2022, Chainwire — With the official announcement of the much-anticipated Haute Living Luxury Marketplace, Bitcoinblack members can...
Chainplay report reveals 3 in 4 investors join crypto because of GameFi

Chainplay’s recent report, the State of GameFi, revealed that 3 in 4 investors join crypto to profit from GameFi, and 68% of existing GameFi investors joined the market within the last year. A total of 2428 GameFi investors from around the globe joined Chainplay’s survey. A majority of them...
LUNA Classic pumps 70% on ambitions to wipe the past, revive the chain

LUNA Classic (LUNC) is up 70% from its August 20 low following the implementation of plans to revive the ailing network. The purpose of the original Terra Luna token was to absorb price deviations of the UST stablecoin. But following UST’s depeg in May, Terra Luna has lost over 99.9% of its value.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: BTC short liquidations reach $9M, Ava Labs CEO deems CryptoLeaks’ allegations ‘conspiracy theory’

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Aug. 29 includes the liquidation of $9 million in Bitcoin shorts, a report showing that the majority of GameFi investors are interested in profit rather than gameplay and Ava Labs’ CEO denying CryptoLeaks’ allegations that it had a deal with law firm Roche Freedman to use “litigation as a tool” to disrupt competitors and misdirect regulators.
Study shows 62% of Bitcoin network is zero-emission

A recent study from Bitcoin research company Batcoinz revealed that the Bitcoin network’s zero-emission impact has increased by 41% since last March and reached up to 62%, while the usage of carbon-negative sources creates a -4.2% impact on the Bitcoin network’s carbon emission. The term carbon-positive indicates that...
Research: Data shows Bitcoin whales are massively selling holdings

Bitcoin’s (BTC) accumulation trend score is currently flashing zero for whales indicating that they have stopped acquiring more coins, according to Glassnode data. The data analyzed the accumulation trends for Bitcoin between April 2020 and August 2022, showing that whales have slowed their Bitcoin accumulation this month as they are in deep red, meaning they are massively net selling.
Research: Asia maintains its smart money reputation for Bitcoin trading

As with forex trading, crypto markets also trade 24/7 and follow the same conventional three-session trading system, which runs:. On-chain analysis revealed the extent to which Asia continues to play the role of “smart money,” whereby Asian investors have a knack for buying in times of fear or selling at the top.
The Ultimate Integration of Functionality and Modern Aesthetics Makes the New Generation of EXEED's TXL a Stylish Leader

SÃO PAULO, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Having fashion and elegance as its most outstanding features, the new generation of TXL adopts the design language of Smart Aesthetics 2.0, merges aesthetics to achieve a perfect combination of appearance and functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005458/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Calo Metaverse Unveils Burn-to-Earn App Calo Indoor as Its Second Project

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Hochiminh, Vietnam, 28th August, 2022, Chainwire — Calo Indoor has been revealed as the second project officially incubated by Calo Metaverse....
Study discovers 40% of web3 gaming accounts are bots using on-chain data

Levan Kvirkvelia, the founder of Jigger, an anti-bot protection software, has released a report asserting that 40% of the player base of web3 games are bots. The study found evidence of 20,000 bots across over 60 web3 games. Louis Regis, founder and CEO of Xborg, exclusively confirmed to CrytoSlate that...
Messari report alleges Optimism growth is inorganic

Blockchain analytics firm Messari released a report alleging that the growth of Ethereum Layer2 network Optimism (OP) is inorganic,. According to the blockchain analytics firm, evidence suggests that Optimism’s transacting address rise was fueled by incentives in its ecosystem as the number of these addresses has fallen massively in recent weeks.
Kylin network wins parachain auction 25 on Polkadot

Kylin network (KYL) has emerged winner of the latest parachain auction 25 on Polkadot (DOT). According to a blog post, the data management platform said the win represents a “significant milestone in its journey to build the data framework for all web3 middleware.”. Kylin became the third project to...
Solana-based DEX OptiFi loses $661,000 permanently after mistakenly closing program

Solana-based (SOL) decentralized exchange OptiFi mistakenly closed its program on August 29, losing $661,000 of its funds permanently. According to an announcement by the DEX, the mistake occurred around 06:00 UTC when its deployer tried to upgrade its program on the Solana mainnet. How OptiFi closed its program. The team...
