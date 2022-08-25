ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Webb telescope finds CO2 in the atmosphere of an exoplanet for the first time – US Politics News – Report by AFR

By AFP
topwirenews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
LADbible

Locals baffled as rare phenomenon fills the sky

People are absolutely baffled as a spectacular 'phenomenon' filled the sky in China. Watch below:. Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's a random rainbow cloud thingy. Watch below as the spectacular clip is filmed in the city of Haikou in Hainan Province, on 21...
WEATHER
Daily Mail

'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic

Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy