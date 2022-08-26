Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Dubai issues crypto marketing rules to better protect investors
Amid Dubai moving forward with a new license program for cryptocurrency service providers, local regulators are introducing additional marketing and advertising rules for the industry. Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), the city’s dedicated crypto regulator, reportedly announced new regulatory guidelines on the marketing, advertising and promotions of virtual assets...
Cryptocurrency company accidentally transfers $10.5m to Australian woman and doesn’t notice for seven months
Cryptocurrency trading platform Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5m to an Australian woman when processing a $100 refund, and failed to notice the error for seven months. The company – which paid Hollywood star Matt Damon to feature in a Super Bowl commercial with the slogan “fortune favours the brave” – discovered...
CoinTelegraph
Mt. Gox creditors dismiss rumors of massive Bitcoin dump
As rumors about an upcoming Bitcoin (BTC) dump float on Twitter, Mt. Gox creditors took to the social media platform to say that the rumors are all false, with one highlighting that the defunct exchange’s repayment system is still not yet live. In a Twitter thread, Eric Wall introduced...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin is ‘one of the worst cryptocurrencies’ claims Cyber Capital founder
Founder and chief investment officer of crypto-focused fund Cyber Capital Justin Bons have called Bitcoin (BTC) “technically one of the worst cryptocurrencies,” and a “purely speculative asset without utility” in comparison with other cryptocurrencies due to its lack of technological progress. Bons added his two cents...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin risks worst August since 2015 as hodlers brace for ‘Septembear’
Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to see its worst August performance since the 2015 bear market — and next month could be even worse. Data from on-chain analytics resource Coinglass shows that BTC/USD has not had an August this bad for seven years. September means average 5.9% BTC price...
CoinTelegraph
The number of crypto billionaires is growing fast, here’s why
The adoption of the crypto market is increasing, which means that more money is going to various crypto projects. Due to the wealth potential, people invest in cryptocurrencies, leading to the rise of billionaires. Many people have started investing in crypto because of the great success stories that can be...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto market turmoil highlights risks of leverage in trading
Leveraged trading of cryptocurrencies — i.e., trading crypto with borrowed funds — comes with significant risks. This is mainly due to the capricious nature of the market. In May, the cryptocurrency market, which had grown significantly over the past couple of years, recoiled violently following a cascade of negative market events, losing over 50% of its market cap. The pullback, which caused a jarring $2 trillion market wipeout, also exposed some of the market’s biggest weaknesses. One of them was the reckless use of leverage in a market that is historically mercurial.
CoinTelegraph
CME Group launches euro-denominated Bitcoin and Ether futures
Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group has launched trading for Bitcoin euro and Ether euro futures contracts. In a Monday announcement, CME Group said that it launched contracts for euro-denominated Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures sized at 5 BTC and 50 ETH per contract. Both contracts will be listed on CME, cash-settled and based on the CME CF Bitcoin-Euro Reference Rate and CME CF Ether-Euro Reference Rate, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies report FTX plans to purchase stake in Huobi
Global crypto exchange FTX will not be acquiring a majority stake in Huobi, according to CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF. In a Monday tweet, SBF explicitly denied a Bloomberg report that claimed FTX was planning to purchase crypto exchange Huobi. Cointelegraph reported on Aug. 12 that Huobi co-founder Leon Li was considering selling his majority stake, valued at more than $1 billion, in the company.
CoinTelegraph
Indonesian e-commerce giant buys local crypto exchange for $8 million
Indonesian tech company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo) bought PT Kripto Maksima Koin, a local crypto exchange, in a bid to diversify its assets. The deal makes a landmark in the merging of mainstream and crypto in the fourth most populated country in the world. As reported by Reuters,...
CoinTelegraph
Ava Labs CEO denies CryptoLeaks' claims as 'conspiracy theory nonsense'
Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer has dismissed sensational allegations from CryptoLeaks that his company used litigation to “harm” competitors and fool regulators, labeling it as “conspiracy theory nonsense.”. Sirer made the comments in an Aug. 28 Twitter post to his 280,500 followers, referring to an...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple CEO comments on Crypto Leaks, denies funding law firm to target others
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse took to Twitter to deny recent explosive claims made by Crypto Leaks, an online publication focusing on corruption and fraud-related news in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto Leaks published a report on Friday containing a series of short videos from an unknown source. The report claimed that...
CoinTelegraph
Aada Finance launches first lending and borrowing app on Cardano mainnet
Aug. 31, 2022 — Aada Finance, a crypto assets lending platform, announces the imminent launch of the Aada Finance V1 lending and borrowing protocol on the Cardano mainnet. The release is scheduled for Sept. 13, making Aada V1 the first lending and borrowing protocol to launch on the Cardano mainnet.
CoinTelegraph
US dollar hits new 20-year high — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) heads into the first week of September on a rocky road downhill after United States markets’ Jackson Hole rout. After the U.S. Federal Reserve reinforced hawkish comments on the inflation outlook, risk assets sold off across the board, and crypto is still reeling from the aftermath. A...
CoinTelegraph
ETH products grow in August as BTC products dip: CryptoCompare report
Ethereum investment products increased by 2.36% to $6.81 billion in assets under management (AUM) throughout August, outperforming Bitcoin products which saw a 7.16% drop off to $17.4 billion. The figures were contained in a new report by CryptoCompare. This was also reflected in the Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)-product trading...
CoinTelegraph
NFTs Gaming CEO apologizes for losing 12% of startup capital through crypto trading
According to a recent blog post, 0xfanfaron, CEO of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gaming project Ragnarok, apologized publicly for his missteps in leading the company. Ragnarok is a crypto startup that brought in $15.5 million worth of Ether (ETH) for gaming development in April through its first-ever NFT sale. However, 0xfanfaron disclosed:
CoinTelegraph
Cardano outranks Bitcoin in global top intimate brands in new report
Blockchain developer Cardano represents the crypto space with a top spot in a new report on global brand intimacy. Cardano ranks 26 among 600 brands and holds the top spot in the crypto industry, according to a report released by brand relations agency MBLM. According to the report, brand intimacy...
CoinTelegraph
Central African Republic court says new $60,000 citizenship-by-crypto-investment program is unconstitutional
According to Reuters, the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic (CAR) said on Monday that the purchase of citizenship, e-residency and land using its government-backed Sango digital currency is unconstitutional because a nationality has no market value. Earlier in July, the CAR unveiled its Sango crypto hub to attract global crypto talent and enthusiasts, boost Bitcoin (BTC) adoption and implement new crypto regulatory frameworks. The Sango blockchain is built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, similar to a layer-2 solution.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons why Ethereum PoW hard fork tokens won’t gain traction
Ether (ETH) is the second largest crypto by market capitalization and the absolute leader in decentralized applications by deposits. Becoming a victim of its own success, the network experienced a fee hike in November 2021 when the average transaction costs surpassed $50. That's precisely why the Merge is a critical...
