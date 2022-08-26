ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Man charged with assaulting officers at Metro East nightclub

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been charged with assaulting and resisting two officers at a Metro East nightclub on April 20. Leland Cherry Jr. is charged with two counts each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. He is also charged with one count of aggravated assault.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old

This summer marked the 10th anniversary of the Miller v. Alabama, a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision banning mandatory sentences of life without parole for children. The decision recognized that youth are both less culpable for theirs crimes and more capable of rehabilitation than adults, because of significant differences in their brains and behavior. The […] The post Missouri poised to execute man convicted of crime he committed at 19 years old appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kirkwood, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
De Soto, MO
Kirkwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
FireRescue1

Former Mo. firefighter settles discrimination lawsuit for $250K

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Northeast Ambulance and Fire Protection District, embroiled in allegations of financial mismanagement a decade ago, has settled a 2010 lawsuit with a former firefighter for $250,000. The district agreed to pay former firefighter Harold W. Conner $250,000 to settle his lawsuit, which alleged...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wlds.com

Rural Roodhouse Man Found Unfit For Trial in Home Invasion from June

A rural Roodhouse man who broke into a home east of Roodhouse armed with a buck knife in late June has been found unfit to stand trial. 30 year old John J. Scheferkort is currently awaiting transport into the Illinois Department of Human Services after he was found unfit to stand trial in Greene County last week.
ROODHOUSE, IL
KMOV

Gardner officially reprimanded by state’s highest court, ordered to pay $750 fine after admitting wrongdoing in ethics investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tuesday, St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was ordered to pay a fine for her handling of the criminal case against former Gov. Eric Grietens. In April, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner appeared before the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which oversees attorney’s bar licenses, in a St. Louis County courthouse for claims of prosecutorial misconduct. She was accused in a 73-page report of failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers, misrepresenting evidence, and other ethical violations. Gardner hired William Tisaby as a private investigator for the case. Tisaby, who has since pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for tampering with evidence in the case, interviewed a woman at the center of the Greitens case. Greitens was accused of knowingly taking a photograph of a woman in a “state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and consent”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Murder#Violent Crime#Kirkwood Police Sgt
advantagenews.com

Man found guilty of committing Route 3 murder

A Madison County jury on Friday found a Granite City man guilty of first-degree murder for an August 2021 shooting death on Route Three. Thirty-five-year-old Mantia Johnson will be sentenced at a later date. State’s attorney Tom Haine says Johnson fired the shots that killed Ahmaad Nunley and wounded Shamyia...
GRANITE CITY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mymoinfo.com

Police foil would-be thieves plans at Festus Medical Marijuana Dispensary

(Festus) Star Buds Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Festus was the target of a break-in; however, police were able to foil the would-be thieves plans. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says officers interrupted the break-in early Monday morning. The suspects are said to have passed two officers who were responding to...
FESTUS, MO
krcgtv.com

Town hall over prison conditions in Missouri

Several groups are coming together to host a town hall to address the health and safety of incarcerated Missourians. The town hall will be on Zoom on Monday, August 29 at 7 pm. The MacArthur Justice Center, Liberation Literature, Missouri Justice Coalition, Missouri Prison Reform, Missouri State Conference of the...
MISSOURI STATE
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy