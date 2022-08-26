ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
News19 WLTX

Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust

WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Marijuana#Buick Lacrosse
WLTX.com

Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery

SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
coladaily.com

White Knoll middle school teacher charged in student assault

A Lexington County middle school teacher has been charged in connection with the assault of a student. Officials with Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. According to the warrant, Inabinette grabbed the student's ID lanyard while it was around...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
WRDW-TV

Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two individuals who were running an illegal drug distribution. On Friday, investigators and the SWAT team of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with a United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Agent executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville.
WARRENVILLE, SC
WJBF

Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

Discovery of homeless camp leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases

Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested three homeless suspects in connection to a string of break-ins in the area. According to officials, a single burglary call led deputies to an elaborate homeless camp where Christopher Leggett, 20, Stephen Rhein,45, and Jessica Rhein,39, were all arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica Rhein is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
WCBD Count on 2

2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday.  According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck.  Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating

(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy