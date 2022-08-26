Read full article on original website
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
wach.com
Sheriff warns of CashApp scam in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — The Newberry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a Cash App scam. LOCAL FIRST | Duo suspected of spending spree with stolen credit card. According to the department, people are sending private messages on social media or electronic media asking you to either...
WIS-TV
Richland County Sheriff announces addition of new K9s used to locate missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the addition of new K9s that will be used for missing person cases. K9 Hammer is one of four German Shepherds that are trained to locate people based on scent. The K9s are joined by trainer and Investigator Michel Galliot.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on Richmond County deputy’s S.C. arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County deputy was arrested across the state line in South Carolina after he got drunk, argued with his girlfriend, became suicidal and got combative with Aiken County officers, according to authorities. He was off duty at the time of his arrest. The Aiken County...
live5news.com
Future Tri-County DNA crime lab center expected to tackle criminal case backlog
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester County Sheriff’s Offices will partner in a new high-tech facility they expect will help them solve crimes faster. The new Tri-County Biological Science Center will process DNA in criminal cases when it comes online in about five years. As of...
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust
WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
live5news.com
Motions hearing in Murdaugh case set for Monday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge will hear testimony from four agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division in the murder case of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh as part of discovery on Monday. According to the motions filed, SLED is also expected to provide incident reports, notes, search...
WLTX.com
Drainage assessment underway in Orangeburg County
Drainage studies are being done throughout Orangeburg County. This comes as residents complain of dealing with flooding issues every time it rains.
WLTX.com
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
coladaily.com
White Knoll middle school teacher charged in student assault
A Lexington County middle school teacher has been charged in connection with the assault of a student. Officials with Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. According to the warrant, Inabinette grabbed the student's ID lanyard while it was around...
WRDW-TV
1 driver dead, 1 in jail and a family in mourning after Augusta chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect is in jail and a family is in mourning after a high-speed chase led to the death of an innocent man. The crash happened Friday night on Old Savannah Road near Roselle Street. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the Chrysler 300 was being...
WRDW-TV
Two arrested during investigation for illegal drug distribution
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of two individuals who were running an illegal drug distribution. On Friday, investigators and the SWAT team of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office along with a United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Agent executed a search warrant on the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Sumter Woman last seen nine years ago today, search continues
SUMTER , SC (WOLO)– Sumter Police continue to search for a woman, they say, was last seen nine years ago today. Investigators say Barbara Jenkins was last seen, on her way back home, after walking her son to his school bus stop on South Sumter Street on August 29, 2013.
Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County, suspect in custody
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man
Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
coladaily.com
Discovery of homeless camp leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases
Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested three homeless suspects in connection to a string of break-ins in the area. According to officials, a single burglary call led deputies to an elaborate homeless camp where Christopher Leggett, 20, Stephen Rhein,45, and Jessica Rhein,39, were all arrested and charged with receiving stolen goods. Additionally, Stephen Rhein is charged with 2nd-degree burglary and grand larceny, and Jessica Rhein is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
WIS-TV
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
2 dead following crash on SC 64 Saturday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed two on SC 64 Saturday. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a GMC was traveling west on 64 when the driver veered left across the center of the road and struck a Ford pickup truck. Mater Trooper Brian Lee says the crash happened […]
iheart.com
Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating
(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
