Florida hospital closes ED
ShorePoint Health Venice (Fla.) is no longer offering emergency services. The 312-bed hospital, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, has permanently closed its emergency department before ending other services. ShorePoint Health said the hospital will close on Sept. 22. Hospital officials cited several reasons for the closure, including a...
The safety issues that put Novant hospital's Medicare contract at risk
New details from a federal inspection report obtained by WECT News 6 offer a closer look at the safety issues that temporarily put Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at risk of losing its federal funding. State inspectors visited the Wilmington, N.C.-based hospital in June and identified deficiencies regarding...
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.) Avoyelles Hospital (Marksville, La.) Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center (Chicago) Sebastian (Fla.) River Medical Center. Northwest...
15 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations
More than a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since July 1. 1. Scott Ellner, DO, resigned as CEO of Billings (Mont.) Clinic in August. He was named CEO in January 2020. The Billings Clinic board appointed Clint Seger, MD, interim CEO.
Hospital construction on rise despite higher operational costs
A recent Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis healthcare report revealed that spending on hospital construction has reached a nearly record-setting high despite costs of operations increasing, Construction Dive reported Aug. 29. "Construction costs across all sectors, including healthcare, remain at all-time highs, exacerbated by the double-digit annualized inflation rates....
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Cooper University Health Care, based in Camden, N.J., seeks a revenue cycle analyst. 2. Denver Health seeks a revenue cycle specialist.
Novavax COVID-19 vaccinations available at military medical facilities
The Defense Department is now offering Novavax as an option for COVID-19 vaccinations, according to an Aug. 29 news release. On Aug. 19, the FDA updated the July 13 Emergency Use Authorization for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to include individuals 12 years of age or older. The vaccine uses technology used in other vaccines required by the military.
Novant Health invests $25.5 million in North Carolina community impact and health equity initiatives
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward community impact and health equity initiatives across North Carolina, according to an Aug. 29 news release. These initiatives are designed to improve the key drivers of health, including access to care, food, housing, transportation,...
10 health systems laying off workers
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. 1. Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. Affected workers are encouraged to apply for open positions they're qualified for at other Commonwealth Health facilities, a system spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review in August.
Trinity Health System to operate clinic on Franciscan University campus
Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health System will operate the health clinic at the Franciscan University of Steubenville (Ohio), according to an Aug. 26 report from The Weirton Daily Times. The new partnership allows the university to increase on-campus access to health services for students and their immediate families. Additionally, the partnership...
Physician's viral tweet highlights post-Roe battle over arthritis drug
CVS' policy on prescriptions that can induce an abortion is facing backlash after a Texas physican's tweet went viral Aug. 27, accusing the retail pharmacy of refusing to fill a woman's prescription two days before her surgery. "My 55 yo friend who is having postmenopausal bleeding just called me from...
Hudson Regional Hospital responds to CarePoint Health statements
Secaucus, N.J.-based Hudson Regional Hospital's legal counsel sent a letter to the editor of the Jersey Journal responding to a statement a spokesperson had made about Bayonne, N.J.-based CarePoint Health. The letter specifically addresses a claim, made by a Hudson Regional Health spokesperson, Ron Simoncini, that suggested that CarePoint Health...
HHS invests $11M into monkeypox vaccine production
HHS is plugging $11 million into a Michigan facility tasked with filling vials with monkeypox vaccine Jynneos, the department said Aug. 29. After months of supply issues, Bavarian Nordic, a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company, recently said it can't keep up with demand for Jynneos, which is the world's only approved monkeypox vaccine. In response, the HHS selected a "fill and finish" facility in Grand Rapids, Mich., to take shipments from Bavarian Nordic and put the vaccine product into 2.5 million vials.
3 updates on potential Pennsylvania nursing homes strike
Union nurses and other organized staff at 24 nursing homes across Pennsylvania have sent strike notices to their employers. Here are three updates on the situation as of Aug. 29, as reported by The Meadville Tribune:. Guardian Healthcare and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania labor union have reached an agreement. Details have...
'It happens all the time': UPMC, Allegheny Health Network see discharge delays from lack of space at nursing homes
Pittsburgh area hospitals are experiencing significant delays when discharging patients because of nursing home closures and a lack of staff at long-term care facilities, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Aug. 29. Systemwide, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network discharges between 100 and 250 patients per day, officials told the news outlet. About 10...
National Institutes of Health awards $9.7M for antifungal therapy research
The National Institutes of Health will provide $9.7 million to Arkansas Children's Research Institute in Rogers and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to find a more effective therapy for pediatric uncomplicated candidemia. The study will take seven years and will focus on the effects of shorter-term treatment of uncomplicated candidemia, the...
6 recent executive changes at Broward Health
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health unveiled six hirings and promotions involving its executive leadership in an Aug. 29 news release:. 1. Alan Whaley, PhD, was named COO of Broward Health. 2. Joshua Lenchus, DO, was named chief medical officer of Broward Health. 3. Matthew Garner was named interim CEO of...
9 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent
Below are nine hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital is seeking a senior security engineer. Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.) is seeking a cybersecurity engineer. Children's Hospital...
California health system eliminates geriatric psychiatric services
Palomar Medical Center in Poway, Calif., will close its 17-bed geriatric psychiatric space on or before Oct. 31, according to an Aug. 24 public notice from Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health. The space held 28 percent of San Diego County's geriatric psychiatric beds and appeared to be meeting its needs, the...
Memorial Health System joins Health Trust for supply chain resiliency
Gulfport, Miss.-based Memorial Health System joined Nashville, Tenn.-based HealthTrust for supply chain resiliency under a multiyear group purchasing agreement. HealthTrust will serve as the health network's exclusive group purchasing organization. "We welcome Memorial Health System, its physicians and staff and are excited to activate our sourcing, analytics and supply chain...
