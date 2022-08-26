Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's New Appearance
Tom Brady had a small new look during a Buccaneers media conference on Saturday night. His face looked a bit different and it has fans wondering if he had some work done to it. "Tom Brady was def MIA getting plastic surgery. His face is giving handsome Squidward," one fan...
Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon
The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral
Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
Cowboys Quarterback Reportedly Cut On Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly cut one of their quarterbacks on Sunday night. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing Ben DiNucci. "The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources. He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier," Archer reported on Sunday.
Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach
Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers reveals shocking drug use during games
While Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now a strong and vocal proponent of natural health and holistic treatments, the future Hall of Famer revealed that has not always been the case. This week, Rodgers joined the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to discuss football ahead of the start of...
Northwestern coach takes shot at Scott Frost after win
The 2022 season did not get off to a good start for Nebraska on Saturday, and one opposing coach did not feel any sympathy for Scott Frost. Nebraska had an 11-point lead over Northwestern in the third quarter but managed to lose 31-28. After the game, Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson took a swipe at Frost on Twitter.
Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
Look: Urban Meyer Already Mentioned For Big College Job
That's what some college football fans are suggesting following the Huskers' brutal loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon in Ireland. Scott Frost, entering his fifth season with the Huskers, had a disastrous performance on Saturday, highlighted by a bizarre onside kick decision up 11 points in the second half. Some...
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
Everyone Said Same Thing About Nebraska Fans On Saturday
Nebraska football has been in the doldrums for several years. Yesterday's loss to Northwestern didn't exactly give the indication that the Huskers are on their way back either. The 31-28 defeat in Ireland was the program's 30th loss in 45 games under Scott Frost. It was also their 21st loss...
Tennessee State coach Eddie George says his son can't go to school at Jackson State, Michigan
Tennessee State football coach Eddie George has a couple of recruiting guidelines for his son, Eriq − even if they are a little tongue-in-cheek.
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman
Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
College Football World Is Shocked By Desmond Howard's Predictions
The college football season is upon us, which means it's time for Desmond Howard to make some wild predictions. The former Michigan star turned college football analyst often turns heads with his preseason picks. That is certainly the case this year. Howard revealed his College Football Playoff prediction on Saturday...
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach
Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
