REVIEW: 2023 Chevrolet Traverse RS
This week I bring you the 2023 Chevy Traverse RS, a large SUV meant to compete with the likes of the Ford Explorer, Toyota Highlander, and Honda Pilot. The Traverse went through a huge re-do in 2018, and there was slight refresh for 2022. Exterior. The exterior of the Traverse...
Toyota invests in EV battery production in Japan, US
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is investing 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. Production is set to start between 2024 and 2026. In Japan, 400 billion yen ($3 billion) will go into the...
Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. But the state won't force automakers to...
