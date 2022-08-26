Read full article on original website
2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas
JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
Two Missouri men injured after 3-vehicle Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 11:30a.m. Monday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Peterbilt semi driven by Garrett A. Thompson, 28, Trenton, was westbound making a left turn onto MO 6 and struck a westbound 1990 Oldsmobile van Marc R. Stuva, 63, Holden.
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Missouri woman dies after ejected when pickup overturns
CASS COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just before 10p.m. Thursday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1997 Chevy S10 driven by Linda S. Christiansen, 66, Harrisonville, was northbound on Interstate 49 just south of MO 58. The pickup traveled off the right side...
Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
Kansas man accused of a violation of protection order
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a domestic situation. On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Trevor M. Siard of Atchison on a District Court warrant for violation of a protective order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2020, he was jailed on requested drug...
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Charges filed in deadly KC-area crash into a woman sitting at hotel
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area woman has been charged in the death of a woman who was sitting on curb at a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Camden E. Hager, 23, faces a charges of Driving While Intoxicated --...
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
KU suspends 1 WR indefinitely, another for 1 game after arrest
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks' season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for...
Kan. homeowner's camera caught women stealing packages
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were captured after prompt action by a citizen to notify the sheriff's department that a crime had just occurred. On August 26, a homeowners surveillance camera caught a package theft at a home in the 2300 Block of SW...
Sheriff: Kan. suspect tried to discard meth pipe during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1a.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2009 Jeep Compass near 150th and Q. Road for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. An occupant of the vehicle, allegedly...
Inmate walks away from Kansas prison
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the...
Police capture wanted Kansas ATM theft suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an attempted ATM theft have made a second arrest. Just after 12:30p.m. Thursday, police located 43-year-old Michael E. Frink of Topeka in the 1500 block of South Kansas Avenue, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. Just after 5a.m. August 11, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications...
Kansas City-area man admits firing fatal shot at victim on the ground
KANSAS CITY— A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man in Independence on Sunday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday. Jayvon D. Rabb, 23, Independence, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records filed today,...
Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
Kansas woman jailed for second time in 2 weeks
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas woman jailed August 11, on a requested charge of failure to appear is back in custody. On Wednesday, police arrested Felicia K. Lynch, 30, Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. She is being held without bond, according to online...
Kansas announces sports betting platforms for Sept. launch
Sports wagering in Kansas will begin with a soft launch starting at noon on Thursday, September 1, followed by a full opening on September 8th. In a media release Friday, the Kansas Lottery announced which sports wagering platforms will be available to the public on launch day. Per Senate Bill...
Chiefs announce roster moves Tuesday, announce 53-man active roster
Tuesday at 3 p.m. central was the deadline for all NFL teams to set their 53-man roster, as the NFL regular season opens a week from this Thursday. The Kansas City Chiefs, like every other team, had to make some tough decisions. Those waived by the Chiefs include corner Dicaprio Bootle, along with safeties Zayne Anderson and Devon Key. Receivers Daurice Fountain, Josh Gordon and Cornell Powell were all vested veterans who were cut.
