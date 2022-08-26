ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccracken County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
whopam.com

Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.

A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged

A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cca#Mccracken Sheriff
wsiu.org

Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight

A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
westkentuckystar.com

Report of drug activity results in Mayfield man's arrest

A report of drug activity turned into an arrest for a Mayfield man on Tuesday. Graves County Sheriff's detectives had a location under surveillance and saw a vehicle driven carelessly pull up to a residence. The driver went inside briefly before leaving again. The detectives witnessed traffic violations and stopped...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin

Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
radionwtn.com

Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified

Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
UNION CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard County traffic stop ends with two arrests

A wanted North Carolina man was arrested on several charges in Ballard County after being pulled over for speeding on Sunday. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said deputies reportedly saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle deputies learned...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
cilfm.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Overdose Awareness Day observances on Wednesday

Flags have been ordered to half-staff in observance of Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The worldwide event is designed to raise awareness of the problem of drug overdoses, and the grief of those left behind or dealing with permanent injury from drugs. Flags should be at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday...
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Storm Causes Damage Near Suwanee

Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy