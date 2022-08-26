Read full article on original website
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
Heath High School Mass Shooter Eligible for Parole in November
Deceased Victims of the Heath High School Shooter(Photo: WPSD Local) Before there was Columbine, there was Heath High School in West Paducah, Kentucky. On December 1, 1997, fourteen-year-old Michael Adam Carneal brought a Ruger MK II .22 caliber pistol to school and fired at schoolmates, killing three and injuring five more.
Man wanted on felony theft charges arrested in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marshall County man wanted on an indictment warrant for felony theft charges has been arrested. Jerry C. Higginbotham, 39, of Hardin, Ky. was wanted for charges of theft by deception $10,000 or more and theft by failure to make required disposition $10,000 or more.
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
Calloway pursuit ends with truck overturned, cruiser damaged
A Cadiz man was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit through Marshall and Calloway counties. A Calloway County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a pickup believed to be driven by a man wanted for questioning out of Trigg County. The driver, 61-year-old Charles Sikes, allegedly refused to stop and fled.
Kentucky AG finds McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate open records act regarding request made July 12
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding a request submitted on July 12, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says, because the sheriff's office issued a timely response via an official who had the authority to respond to the request.
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
Marion man wanted after Carbondale fight
A Marion man is wanted after an incident in Carbondale last Wednesday night. Police say 29-year old Marshaun Williams is wanted for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He already has active warrants on other charges in Jackson County.
Report of drug activity results in Mayfield man's arrest
A report of drug activity turned into an arrest for a Mayfield man on Tuesday. Graves County Sheriff's detectives had a location under surveillance and saw a vehicle driven carelessly pull up to a residence. The driver went inside briefly before leaving again. The detectives witnessed traffic violations and stopped...
Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin
Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
Victims Of Martin Double-Shooting Identified
Martin Police Department Investigators have identified the two victims from the shooting on N. College St. early Sunday morning and said they believe their deaths were the result of a murder/suicide. Victims identified are 18 year old Camarri Harper of Union City and 31 year old Marcetta Ross of Martin.
Ballard County traffic stop ends with two arrests
A wanted North Carolina man was arrested on several charges in Ballard County after being pulled over for speeding on Sunday. The Ballard County Sheriff's Office said deputies reportedly saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed on Phillips Drive in Wickliffe. After stopping the vehicle deputies learned...
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
Contractor chosen for demolition of courthouse, jail and American Legion building in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield landscape is going to look a bit different soon. The contractor for the demolition of the courthouse, jail and American Legion building has been chosen. What's left of those buildings will be demolished after they were destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. The...
Overdose Awareness Day observances on Wednesday
Flags have been ordered to half-staff in observance of Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The worldwide event is designed to raise awareness of the problem of drug overdoses, and the grief of those left behind or dealing with permanent injury from drugs. Flags should be at half-staff from sunrise Wednesday...
Lyon County Storm Causes Damage Near Suwanee
Monday afternoon’s storms that quickly moved through the area left some damage and some anxious moments near the Iron Hill Campground. Sheriff Brent White said a tree fell on a residence near the campground and trapped a resident. That person was freed by another resident and was not injured, according to White, who added some residences and golf carts sustained some damage.
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
Kentucky Dream Center, God's Pit Crew and others to dedicate new home in Marshall County
The Kentucky Dream Center in partnership with Virginia-based disaster relief group God's Pit Crew, Convoy of Hope, Community Foundation of West Kentucky, and United States Senator, Rand Paul (KY), will dedicate a new home on Tuesday to Marshall County tornado survivor, Shari Howard. Tuesday's ceremony will be held at 218...
