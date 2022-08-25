ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

43 players who are considered locks for the Chargers' 53-man roster

By Gavino Borquez
 4 days ago
The Chargers are close to finalizing their 53-man roster after weeks of evaluation based on 17 practices, two joint practices and three preseason games.

When looking at the 80-man roster heading into the preseason finale against the Saints, there are 40 players who should be considered locks to make the 53-man team next week.

Here are the players I view as being guaranteed a roster spot this year.

Quarterback

  1. Justin Herbert
  2. Easton Stick
  3. Chase Daniel

Whether the Chargers were going to carry two or three quarterbacks was a storyline heading into the summer. However, general manager Tom Telesco confirmed on the national broadcast during the preseason game against the Cowboys that the team is going to roll with all three. As for who will be Herbert’s backup, Stick is making a strong case for it.

Running back

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Joshua Kelley
  3. Isaiah Spiller

Keeping three running backs seemed like the more reasonable route. But Spiller’s injury might keep him out of the season opener, indicating that the Chargers will roll with four. Larry Rountree has the upper hand based on experience and special teams upside, but undrafted free agents Leddie Brown or Kevin Marks Jr. might make their final case in the preseason finale on Friday.

Wide receiver

  1. Keenan Allen
  2. Mike Williams
  3. Josh Palmer
  4. Deandre Carter
  5. Jalen Guyton

If the Chargers were only to keep three running backs, it would likely open up a spot. That would allow them to roster six wide receivers, and the final spot would then go to the summer standout, Michael Bandy.

Tight end

  1. Gerald Everett
  2. Donald Parham
  3. Tre’ McKitty

The Chargers may elect to keep four tight ends since Parham is banged up with a hamstring injury and for the sake of another special teams piece.

Offensive line

  1. Rashawn Slater
  2. Matt Feiler
  3. Corey Linsley
  4. Zion Johnson
  5. Trey Pipkins
  6. Storm Norton
  7. Jamaree Salyer

All signs are pointing to Pipkins being the starting right tackle. Norton will stay on the roster as the swing tackle. Salyer will be the backup guard. Brenden Jaimes has not played that well to be guaranteed a spot. Will Clapp, who was signed to be Linsley’s backup, has not proved himself against the second and third teams. Ryan Hunter could win that spot, or the Chargers ultimately dive into the waiver wire.

Interior defensive line

  1. Sebastian Joseph-Day
  2. Austin Johnson
  3. Morgan Fox
  4. Otito Ogbonnia

Fox provides a boost as a pass rusher along the interior. Ogbonnia, the fifth-round pick, got some time with the first-team defense and looked pretty decent in the joint practices with the Cowboys. The Chargers will either keep five or six interior defenders, and it will be a tough decision between Breiden Fehoko, Christian Covington, Jerry Tillery, and Joe Gaziano.

Edge defender

  1. Joey Bosa
  2. Khalil Mack
  3. Chris Rumph II

With Kyle Van Noy having played exclusively off the ball at inside linebacker, the Chargers could look to keep four edge defenders. Jamal Davis has made a strong case for that spot, but Emeke Egbule and Carlo Kemp are also in contention.

Linebacker

  1. Kenneth Murray
  2. Kyle Van Noy
  3. Drue Tranquill
  4. Troy Reeder

Expected to roll with five linebackers, the Chargers will likely decide between Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga. Niemann was the team’s best special teamer last year, but Ogbongbemiga got more playing time with the defense and he got more runs with the special teams unit towards the end of the year.

Cornerback

  1. J.C. Jackson
  2. Michael Davis
  3. Asante Samuel Jr.
  4. Bryce Callahan

It remains to be seen if the Chargers keep five or six cornerbacks. Sixth-round Ja’Sir Taylor is playing his way into the fifth spot with solid play in the slot and gunner on the punt coverage unit. Seventh-round Deane Leonard and Kemon Hall are on the bubble, but one of them could make their cases with a strong performance against the Saints.

Safety

  1. Derwin James
  2. Nasir Adderley
  3. J.T. Woods
  4. Alohi Gilman

Mark Webb would be a lock if he stayed healthy throughout the summer because he looked really good early on. Webb’s is liked by the coaching staff, and they had big plans for him. But as the saying goes, the best ability is availability, which is why he is not a lock.

Specialists

  1. K Dustin Hopkins
  2. P J.K. Scott
  3. LS Josh Harris

