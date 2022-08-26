Read full article on original website
The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
How to watch Mizzou football season opener
The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami
It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer
Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
Missouri releases Week 1 injury report
Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
Hickman comes back to win softball home opener
Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
Columbia College women's soccer's upset bid comes up short
The Columbia College women's soccer team opened its season Sunday on the road against Division I foe Southeast Missouri. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0. Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for...
Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'
Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
5 hospitalized after car hits horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City
Missouri troopers are investigating after a driver hit a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City, sending 3 kids and 2 adults to hospitals.
Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins
The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
Kansas City, Missouri, man dies Saturday in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a boating crash at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured
HOLDEN, Mo. — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
Ashland Rodeo roundup: Cattlemen Days draws large crowd for Saturday spectacle
A large crowd flocked into Ashland’s Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena on Saturday night for a festive evening of rodeo, music and more. Over 4,400 people packed into the rodeo arena, beating the Friday attendance total of about 3,100. The evening kicked off with the Kiddy Roundup, which...
GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages
The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale
DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867.
Millions in rental help available for struggling KC families
Kansas City counties have millions of dollars available to help families behind and struggling to pay rent.
1 person in critical condition after shooting in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is responding to a shooting around 12:19 p.m. Tuesday near the 7300 block of East 108th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
