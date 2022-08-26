ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

How to watch Mizzou football season opener

The Missouri Tigers will be taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the first game of the season at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The weekday game is set to display freshman fan favorite Luther Burden III and bring a crowd of fans to Memorial Stadium. All city parking garages in...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri lands new transfer Marcus Clarke from Miami

It has been a very busy start to the week for Marcus Clarke. The cornerback spent his Monday in Columbia wandering the campus of MU and on Tuesday made his transfer to the Midwest official, trading the Miami Hurricanes’ classic green-and-orange look for Missouri’s black and gold. Matt...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Top in-state wide receiver Reddell grateful for Missouri offer

Raymore-Peculiar junior Jaden Reddell announced he received an offer from Missouri on Saturday after a conversation with head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and tight ends coach Erik Link. Reddell was discovered last season by Link and Drinkwitz after the staff was recruiting Class of 2023 wide receiver Jaidyn Doss, who is...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri releases Week 1 injury report

Missouri released its injury report for the 2022 season opener against Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Defensive linemen Ky Montgomery and DJ Wesolak, wide receiver Demariyon Houston and offensive tackle Hyrin White were all declared out for Thursday’s game. No one is probable, questionable or doubtful. Running back Nate...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hickman comes back to win softball home opener

Hickman defeated Boonville 10-7 after coming back from a four-run deficit. Kewpies pitcher Anna Baker had a rough start to the game, allowing six runs in the first three innings. She recovered to finish the game, though, only allowing one more run the rest of the way.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College women's soccer's upset bid comes up short

The Columbia College women's soccer team opened its season Sunday on the road against Division I foe Southeast Missouri. The Cougars battled hard for a potential upset but were ultimately defeated by a score of 1-0. Columbia (0-1-0) played with no fear out of the gate, controlling the game for...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet one of Missouri’s most vocal leaders: 'D-Rob'

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson radiated pure intensity standing in front of his teammates as they finished stretching ahead of Sunday afternoon’s practice. “Get ’em up!” the senior yelled repeatedly at his teammates, shouting encouragement as they finished their jumping jacks and prepared for one of their final practices before kicking off the 2022 season against Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri focuses on La. Tech's Harris in Week 1

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned two Louisiana Tech players by name in his opening statement at Sunday’s press conference. One was transfer quarterback Matthew Downing, who he noted spent years in new coach Sonny Cumbie’s offensive system at TCU. The other was slot receiver Smoke Harris. He’s 5-foot-7,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College welcomes big freshman class as fall semester begins

The fall semester kicked off Monday at Columbia College, where enrollment is at its highest level in several years. Incoming freshmen and transfer students participated in the school’s “Storm the Gate” tradition on a pre-pandemic scale Sunday night. Participating students lined up at the parking lot outside the campus on Rogers Street and walked through the school gates.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured

HOLDEN, Mo. — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
HOLDEN, MO
Columbia Missourian

GUEST COMMENTARY: Facing the challenges that lead to teacher shortages

The beginning of the school year is usually met with feelings of excitement for students and teachers to reconnect as they reimagine their routines for the new academic year. However, as school resumes for students across Missouri, this anticipation runs parallel with some discouraging professional challenges that aren’t unique to school districts within Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale

DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose. Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867.
DALTON, MO

