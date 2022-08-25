Packers sitting 25 players, including Christian Watson, in preseason finale vs. Chiefs

While the entire suited up and warmed up Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers are sitting 25 players – including quarterback Aaron Rodgers – in the preseason final against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Matt LaFleur determined earlier this week that his important veteran starters wouldn’t play. The reasoning: It’s a long season, and no team can afford to have a major injury in a game that doesn’t count in the standings.

Rookie Christian Watson, who returned to 11-on-11 work this week in practice, won’t play. He will miss all three preseason games after having knee surgery in June.

Here are the 25 players sitting out Thursday night:

K Mason Crosby (PUP)

S Dallin Leavitt (injury)

WR Christian Watson

WR Sammy Watkins

QB Aaron Rodgers

WR Allen Lazard

WR Randall Cobb

CB Eric Stokes

CB Jaire Alexander

S Darnell Savage (injury)

RB AJ Dillon

CB Rasul Douglas

S Adrian Amos

RB Aaron Jones

OLB Tipa Galeai (injury)

LB Rashan Gary

LB De’Vondre Campbell

LT David Bakhtiari

OL Elgton Jenkins

TE Robert Tonyan

TE Marcedes Lewis

DL Jarran Reed

OLB Preston Smith

DL Dean Lowry

DL Kenny Clark