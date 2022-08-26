Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Yoo Joo Eun Dead by Suicide at 27
Yoo Joo Eun passed away due to suicide on Monday, August 29. She was 27. Yoo Joo Eun’s older brother shared his sister’s suicidal note in a post on Instagram. He also detailed the late actress’ funeral details. Yoo Joo Eun’s Note. Her brother revealed he...
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona
Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet Has a New Job! Get Details on His New Career
Money issues. While 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet previously came under fire by his wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast’s family for being a stay-at-home dad, the TLC star recently unveiled a new career path. Following in the steps of his father-in-law, Chuck Potthast, the dad of one is trying his luck in the real estate field. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Andrei’s new job.
Brittany Aldean Asks for 'Compassion' Amid Transphobia Controversy
"We're living a world of unparalleled outrage; everyone is mad about everything. If they don't have a reason to be mad, they will find one," the quote said.
I Experienced The Best Of Nashville's Local Nightlife Scene All In One Night And Here's What It Was Like
A few years ago, I visited all 32+ bars on lower Broadway in Nashville and shared my top 15 with y'all, but that was just a TINY SNIPPET of the city's nightlife. So, if you're planning a visit, here are some of the top-rated local spots you don't wanna miss.
‘A New Old Play’ and ‘Mediterranean Fever’ Claim Firebird Awards at Hong Kong Film Festival
The delayed 46th edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival wrapped Wednesday with the award of 13 prizes for its young filmmaker, documentary and shorts competitions. Hailed by the jury as “one of this year’s most distinguished films both creatively and artistically,” Qiu Jiongjiong’s “A New Old Play” was named best film for the Young Cinema Competition (Chinese Language). “A New Old Play” is a tale of a family of Sichuan Opera artists living through a tumultuous era. It also collected the FIPRESCI Prize, with the jury commending the film for “its masterful approach and inventive visual style.” In the global category, Palestinian director...
