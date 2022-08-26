Read full article on original website
2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas
JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat
CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
Patrol: 5 injured after car strikes horse and buggy near Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
Search continues for Kansas murder suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
Kan. homeowner's camera caught women stealing packages
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were captured after prompt action by a citizen to notify the sheriff's department that a crime had just occurred. On August 26, a homeowners surveillance camera caught a package theft at a home in the 2300 Block of SW...
Sheriff: Kan. suspect tried to discard meth pipe during traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1a.m. Friday, a sheriff's deputy stopped a 2009 Jeep Compass near 150th and Q. Road for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. An occupant of the vehicle, allegedly...
Inmate walks away from Kansas prison
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the...
KC man allegedly used signature of dead relative to obtain property
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged with a felony count of forgery for presenting to county officials a fraudulent Warranty Deed to obtain possession of a south Kansas City residential property, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Miles W. Thomas, 51, faces a felony...
KC Current extend NWSL’s longest active unbeaten streak
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In yet another high-scoring matchup between the Kansas City Current (8-4-5, 29pts, T-2nd place) and North Carolina Courage (4-7-4, 16pts, 9th place), the Current earned a 3-2 victory at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night. Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta opened the scoring with a first-half...
KU volleyball defeats Loyola Marymount in 3-0 sweep
SALT LAKE CITY – At the conclusion of a two-day tournament, No. 23 Kansas volleyball went 3-0 in three matches after taking down the Loyola Marymount Lions 3-0 (28-26, 30-28, 25-12) on August 27 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. “We saw some really...
Monarchs sweep series with Sioux Falls Canaries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (59-34) rode the arm of Jalen Miller (1-0) who tossed six innings and recorded a quality start and a barrage at the plate to complete the three-game sweep over the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-61) 13-8 Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.
Chiefs get younger with 9 of 10 draft picks making team
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wanted to get younger around quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of their veteran core. They couldn't have done it much better through the draft. The Chiefs selected 10 players in April, their most in 14 years, and all but one...
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back at practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona. Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs' final two...
Monarchs clip Canaries in nail biter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— The Kansas City Monarchs (58-34) were one strike away from securing a win before the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-60) tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Kansas City would not waste the extra innings as the Monarchs would plate two runs in the top of the 10th to send their winning streak to four games in a 3-1 thriller.
Taylor, Perez homer; Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals' 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a three-run eighth.
