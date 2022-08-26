ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Salina Post

2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Inmate walks away from Kansas prison

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the...
LANSING, KS
Salina Post

KC Current extend NWSL’s longest active unbeaten streak

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In yet another high-scoring matchup between the Kansas City Current (8-4-5, 29pts, T-2nd place) and North Carolina Courage (4-7-4, 16pts, 9th place), the Current earned a 3-2 victory at Children’s Mercy Park on Sunday night. Midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta opened the scoring with a first-half...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Monarchs sweep series with Sioux Falls Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Kansas City Monarchs (59-34) rode the arm of Jalen Miller (1-0) who tossed six innings and recorded a quality start and a barrage at the plate to complete the three-game sweep over the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-61) 13-8 Sunday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Salina Post

Chiefs' Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling back at practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona. Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs' final two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Monarchs clip Canaries in nail biter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.— The Kansas City Monarchs (58-34) were one strike away from securing a win before the Sioux Falls Canaries (32-60) tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Kansas City would not waste the extra innings as the Monarchs would plate two runs in the top of the 10th to send their winning streak to four games in a 3-1 thriller.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Taylor, Perez homer; Royals beat Machado, Padres 15-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals' 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a three-run eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

