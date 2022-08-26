ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Hutch Post

2 alarm fire destroys horse stable in Kansas

JOHNSON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a horse stable in northeast Kansas. Just after 4p.m. Sunday, crews from, Overland Park, Olathe and Johnson County Fire District 1 responded to a fire in a large horse stable and arena in the 12600 Block of West 183rd Street.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas City man drowns after ejected from boat

CAMDEN COUNTY—One person drowned in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Sylvan Pontoon driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was westbound at the 13 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Hutch Post

Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police search for vehicle in KC hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal-hit and-run crash in Kansas City. Just after 6a.m. Saturday, an unknown vehicle struck and killed a southbound bicyclist at Longview and View High Drive in Kansas City, according to a media release from police. The driver left the scene. Detectives have now narrowed the search to a white 2017 to 2020 Acura MDX with damage to the right front passenger side and grill area of the vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas City-area woman sentenced for killing her boyfriend

KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City-area woman was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting in July 2021 of her boyfriend, Ryan Wheeler, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge sentenced 27-year-old Katie L. Black to 17 years after she pleaded guilty...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

KU suspends 1 WR indefinitely, another for 1 game after arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks' season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Inmate walks away from Kansas prison

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the...
LANSING, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 Jayhawks to Open 2022 Season Friday Night vs. Tennessee Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After months of preparation, practice and offseason development, the Kansas Jayhawks are set to open the 2022 season on Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m. CT, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, when they play host to Tennessee Tech. The game will air on ESPN+ with Noah Reed (play-by-play) and Jay Sonnhalter (analyst) on the call.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were back at practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, raising expectations that the duo will be ready for their season opener against Arizona. Smith-Schuster has missed the past two weeks, including the Chiefs’ final two preseason games, with a sore knee that popped up in practice. Valdes-Scantling missed last week’s preseason finale against Green Bay in the concussion protocol. The Chiefs signed the duo in free agency to help cover the production lost when Tyreek Hill was traded to Miami.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Royals outslug Padres Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael A. Taylor homered and drove in four runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Diego Padres 15-7 on Sunday. Salvador Perez also went deep for Kansas City, and Hunter Dozier had four of the Royals' 18 hits. Nick Pratto drove in three runs, including a two-run double off Josh Hader during a six-run eighth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Padres win over Royals Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wil Myers hit a two-run homer against his former team, Yu Darvish recovered from a rocky start and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Saturday night. After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the Padres took the lead...
KANSAS CITY, MO
