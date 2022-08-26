ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKR

I Just Found an Amazing Mosquito Repellent That Claims It’s Not One

If you have walked outside the last month, you know that mosquitoes are absolutely horrible this summer. Our friend Ron Rhodes, meteorologist for Eyewitness News, has what he calls a "Skeeter Meter" and he shares daily readings on TV. That meter has been in the red for weeks and weeks. Honestly, I can't even walk outside my house without have a mosquito chew into my legs or arms. I feel like a walking Golden Corral.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Rise & Shine! Top 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Owensboro, Kentucky

Whether you're visiting from out of town or looking for a delicious breakfast at a local favorite, these are the must-visit spots based on your votes. There's nothing better than a delicious breakfast to start the day. Here are your top ten recommendations!. I love a fantastic breakfast buffet that...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Health
City
Newburgh, IN
WBKR

Reid’s Apple Festival Moving to a New Venue in 2023

Bring on the fall, bring on the fall, bring on the fall. I love the fall, or hadn't you noticed? I love just about everything that's related to the fall. And when it's hot and humid in late August--like these last few days--I crave it even more strongly. If my...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Ultrasound#Breast Imaging#Breast Biopsy#Mammogram#Breast Mass#Obgyn
WBKR

Three-Dollar Movies at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT This Saturday

Have you, for whatever reason, been putting off seeing a big summer movie until, maybe, the crowds get a little thinner? Well, put those thoughts aside. I say that because the crowds will most definitely NOT be small this Saturday at the Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT. When you're only charging three dollars to see a first-run movie, you get big crowds.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

UPDATE: Philpot, Kentucky Forky Reunited with the Boy Who Lost Him

Here's an unexpected, but incredibly happy ending to a story I wrote about a couple of days ago. On Tuesday, I published a story about my friend Melody Hayden. She and her daughters found a random, abandoned "Forky" in the parking lot at the Dollar General in Philpot, Kentucky. Forky, by the way, is a beloved character from Toy Story 4.
PHILPOT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WBKR

Is Your Family in Need? There’s A Community Service Fair This Weekend [VIDEO]

Do you know an individual or family that is in need in our community? There's a Community Service Fair happening this weekend and we have all the details. Did you know that on a nightly basis in Owensboro there are over 300 homeless people? Of those 300 there are only enough beds to serve 150 give or take. Many were displaced during the pandemic and never able to recover. Not everyone that is struggling is in addiction or suffering from a mental health issue. Homelessness and poverty are not respecters of people.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Do You Love Movies? Kentucky Entertainment Venue Hosting Movies on the River [VIDEO]

Do you love watching movies? There's a Kentucky Entertainment Venue hosting movies on the river and it's a totally FREE Event. RiverPark Center seeks to improve the quality of life by hosting and presenting diverse arts and civic events, focusing on arts in education. RiverPark Center is a non-profit regional performing art and civic center that entertains and educates nearly 200,000 people – including 25,000 children – annually through nearly 800 events.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location

Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Kentucky Vs. Indiana Catfish Tournament Who Will Win? Here’s How To Sign Up

Rumble on the River Catfish Tournament will be taking over the Ohio River in Owensboro this weekend and all the proceeds will benefit one local non-profit. Rumble on the River is a catfishing tournament pitting Kentucky against Indiana, being hosted by Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail. Who will come out as the winner? The director of Rod Rippin' Catfish Trail, Damian Clark, got together with Aaron Wheatly, director of Monsters on the Ohio and from the conversation a brand-new tournament emerged.
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

WBKR

Owensboro, KY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBKR 92.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy