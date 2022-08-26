Do you know an individual or family that is in need in our community? There's a Community Service Fair happening this weekend and we have all the details. Did you know that on a nightly basis in Owensboro there are over 300 homeless people? Of those 300 there are only enough beds to serve 150 give or take. Many were displaced during the pandemic and never able to recover. Not everyone that is struggling is in addiction or suffering from a mental health issue. Homelessness and poverty are not respecters of people.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO