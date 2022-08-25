Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS BUMP UP STARTING PAY FOR SHERIFF’S OFFICE, JAIL EMPLOYEES
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved raising starting pay for employees at the sheriff’s office and jail. Effective September 4th, the starting pay for corrections officers, jail sergeants and patrol deputies will all increase upwards of $2 per hour. Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak said the pay raises are...
PCT 4: Large silo fire causes heavy smoke near Tomball; no injuries
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Tomball Fire Department battled a large silo fire Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Precinct 4 said. The fire ignited on Boudreaux Road near the Grand Parkway. The cause of the fire is unknown, but it's causing heavy smoke in the area, pictures and videos from...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested for Evading in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 30, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office initiated a traffic stop on a bicyclist near the 24500 block of Gosling Road. The cyclist refused to stop leading deputies on a brief pursuit. Deputies were able to stop the bicyclist and identified him as Brandon...
Massive fire sparked by lightning after striking 25,000-gallon tank in Tomball
Firefighters said there were no properties damaged and there were no reported injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AUTO TRAIN CRASH IN MAGNOLIA
Just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, two males driving a Crown Victoria went around the cross arms that were down at Melton and Buddy Riley in Magnolia. The vehicle was struck by a southbound freight train. Both males were transported in stable condition to Memorial Hospital in the Woodlands.
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
Deputies investigating deadly motorcycle crash in NW Harris County on FM 1960, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a motorcycle hit an SUV. The rider was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
I-45 CLOSED TONIGHT FOR CONSTRUCTION
I-45 SB Closure Tonight In South Montgomery County. All southbound lanes of Interstate 45 will be shut down Wednesday night between Woodlands Parkway/Robinson Rd and Rayford/Sawdust. The shutdown will start at 9:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) morning. All southbound traffic will be diverted to the feeder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston, TX Area Deputy Murdered While Picking Up Food for His Family
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is both in mourning and looking for answers after one of their own passed away while getting food for his family. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted his condolences on Social Media after reporting the death of Deputy Constable Omar Ursin:. According to KHOU 11,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN WHO SHOT FEMALE AND SISTER IN FRIENDSWOOD SHOOTS HIMSELF AS DEPUTIES APPROACH HIM AT WILLIS KROGER
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot at I-45 and FM 1097 in Willis. As undercover officers surrounded the vehicle the suspect woke up and shot himself in the head. He has been transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe by MCHD but died a short time later. Willis Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are now on the scene. They will be working on the investigation of the Willis incident along with the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. None of the undercover officers discharged their weapons in the incident. The two sisters were shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry at Constitution in Friendswood. The sisters were 18 and 20 years old. Harris County investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an argument with the suspect. Harris County Detectives had been up all night tracking the suspect. It was a welcome sight for them when Krogers management pushed a cart loaded with pastries and Starbucks coffee out to them. The scene cleared close to 10 am as Barsh Towing moved the vehicle to the Crime Lab for further processing.
mocomotive.com
SHOOTER OF FRIENDSWOOD SISTERS SHOOTS HIMSELF IN WILLIS AS OFFICERS MOVE IN
Monday night a male shot two sisters in Friendswood killing one and critically injuring the other. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Detectives have spent the night tracking the suspect. He was found asleep in his vehicle in the Kroger parki…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/shooter-of-friendswood-sisters-shoots-himself-in-willis-as-officers-move-in/
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE INVOLVED IN HIGH SPEED CHASE FRIDAY
A traffic stop late Friday turned into a high speed chase for Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that late Friday night at 11:35, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to effect a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle that showed to be stolen out of Utah. The driver of the vehicle attempted to evade at high speeds. Officer Caskey was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation system, which caused the driver to take the West Main Street exit as the tire went flat. The driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and was located by Officer Marburger and Sgt. Guerrero of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. The driver resisted but was taken into custody and identified as Julian Martin, 30 of Austin. Martin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Man Dead After A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-45 (Montgomery County, TX)
Officials are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man on the highway near Woodlands. The crash occurred on I-45 southbound near Woodlands Parkway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Gunman opens fire on first responders in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a gunman opened fire on paramedics in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened along Spring Cypress Road and Glenn Haven Estates in the Klein area just before 4 a.m Tuesday. Deputies said the...
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED FOR STOLEN FIREARM
A Houston man was arrested Saturday night for a stolen firearm. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 9:40, Officer Caskey effected a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Old Mill Creek Road for a license plate violation. A probable cause search was conducted and a firearm was located inside the vehicle and run through Communications. The firearm showed to be reported stolen out of Harris County on July 17. Jaheir Henry, 17 of Houston, was taken into custody for Theft of a Firearm and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Harris Co. inmates wait too long to get into jail, fix costs you millions
13 Investigates found some Harris County inmates wait 48 hours or more before getting booked, causing a delay in the first step of an already backlogged criminal justice system.
Biker killed in chain-reaction crash after being thrown off motorcycle in NE Harris Co., HCSO says
A juvenile allegedly hit one of the three bikers, throwing him off his motorcycle and causing him to be hit by a passing Honda Accord.
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed in Huffman after getting hit by 2 vehicles, deputies say
HUFFMAN, Texas - Authorities said a motorcyclist died Saturday evening after getting hit by two vehicles in the Huffman area. Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened a little after 6 p.m. in the 24500 block of FM 2100 Rd. near 1960. That's when deputies said three motorcyclists were stopped in the northbound lanes, waiting for traffic to clear a speeding Jeep Wrangler driven by a "juvenile female" rear-ended one of the riders.
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fight involving large group leads to shooting in New Caney, authorities say
NEW CANEY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and another was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County early Monday. It happened in the 17200 block of Creekwood Drive in New Caney at around 1 a.m. Authorities with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office…
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood
MCTXSheriff Investigating Homicide in Sleepy Hollow Neighborhood. On August 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an Aggravated Assault in the 19000 block of Pierson Street in Conroe, Texas. Deputies arrived and discovered the driver of a gold Toyota sedan had multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0