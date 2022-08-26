Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ star Charlbi Dean dies of sudden illness at the age of 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model known for the films Triangle of Sadness and Spud and the CW superhero show Black Lightning, has died from a sudden illness at the age of 32. The news of Dean’s passing included that a representative for the actor said she “passed...
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprising no one, Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after she turns 25
Pour one out for the relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone, as the couple has broken it off after dating for over four years. The relationship was kept pretty quiet but the two were first spotted together in January of 2018 in Aspen, Colorado, according to People. They made their situation official when they sat together at the Oscars in 2020. The couple was reportedly “pretty serious,” but DiCaprio has a habit of dating younger women and then breaking up with them when they get not so young anymore.
wegotthiscovered.com
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage to star in new A24 flick from the mind behind ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’
After a massive start to the year with the smash hit The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is set to appear in yet A24’s upcoming comedy film Dream Scenario. According to a report by Deadline, Cage is set to star in the film that is being kept under wraps, but it would appear to be another comedy to follow his recent string of films in that genre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are listing out their demands for how to make the genre better
Horror is one of the most evergreen genres in the film medium, with new flicks popping up seemingly every week to spook audiences. You’d think, with how popular the genre is, they’d have worked out how to absolutely master it, but unfortunately not. The internet, specifically Reddit, has stepped in to give suggestions on how to make horror reach a new level of brilliance, and Hollywood may just want to take notes here.
wegotthiscovered.com
Viral TikTok sees parent educate child on famous movies using ‘PAW Patrol’ characters
Introducing children to classic films can be tough, but one parent has found a creative way to start their kid on the path to becoming a true movie expert. Their solution? Change all the characters and settings to make them fit into the PAW Patrol universe. TikTok user topherharless’ video...
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie lovers celebrate a controversial 1990s cult classic to mark the director’s birthday
David Fincher has just turned sixty. The director has had a long and successful career in Hollywood and has been garlanded with awards for visually dazzling and rigorously plotted dramas like The Social Network, Gone Girl, Zodiac, and Mank. But there’s one title in his filmography that’s guaranteed to spark debate: seminal 1999 cult classic Fight Club.
wegotthiscovered.com
What does Slay mean? TikTok slang explained
The internet has birthed some astonishing new words, with the likes of webinars, podcasts, poggers, and more recently a swathe of slang inspired by LGBTQIA+ and people of color. So many new words have been added to the English lexicon in less than a decade of social media. Among these...
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ultra-macho hunky masterpiece soars to success on streaming
Gone are the days when all cinemagoers wanted was T&A, now the sophisticated masses that watch blockbusters desire nothing more than himbos strutting around on the beach before flying a fighter jet. It’s still flying in cinemas, but Top Gun: Maverick isn’t just content with being the highest-grossing film of...
wegotthiscovered.com
The newest book from J.K. Rowling involves someone catching heat for transphobia
What a difference a decade makes. If you asked someone from the early aughts to talk about children’s author and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, they would sing her praises as one of the most important and beloved public figures of all time. This is no longer the case...
wegotthiscovered.com
A comedy disaster with a god awful title finds a home on streaming
When it comes to the overstuffed realm of cinematic comedy, part of the film’s success is attributed to its general title, which is designed to assist with the movie’s overall appeal. However, some titles fail to firmly connect with an audience, and directors, producers, and writers are instead forced to settle on an underwhelming banner — precisely the case for 2008’s comedy Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix
The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
wegotthiscovered.com
Meticulous horror fans share which film scene stuck with them the most
Horror films are riddled with hair-raising jump scares, graphic imagery and disturbing aesthetics. There’s usually a singular moment, whether it be the climactic battle between good and evil or the moment where the final girl confronts the sadistic killer. When done properly, they stick in audiences’ minds and cement the film in the horror Hall of Fame. There’s countless examples of stand-out moments in horror, such as a murder-spree montage, a spine-chilling exorcism or the turning point in the narrative that reveals the origins of the ominous Big Bad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans snap their rose-tinted glasses for movies that are worse than they remember
Nostalgia just isn’t as good as it once was, and film fans are delving deep into their past to determine if their favorite movies are actually as good as they remember. Everyone had formative movies in their lives, films that shaped who they’d become and what types of ideas they are particularly receptive to. The brain, unfortunately, also matures a lot past formative movies, and nostalgia can only keep you alive for so long.
wegotthiscovered.com
Official images from ‘Prey for the Devil’ see a nun go head-to-head with Satan himself
Less than two months before its anticipated release, Daniel Stamm’s Prey for the Devil has unveiled some official promotional images that feature Jacqueline Byers’ Sister Ann, Christian Navarro’s Father Dante, Colin Salmon’s Father Quinn, and Debora Zhecheva as “Little Ann.” German film director Stamm was the creative mind behind the found footage supernatural horror The Last Exorcism, starring Patrick Fabian, Ashley Bell, Iris Bahr, Louis Herthum, and Caleb Landry Jones. Echoing cult-classic horrors like The Conjuring and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, the upcoming Prey for the Devil will be penned by Halloween H20: 20 Years Later scribe Robert Zappia and feature prominent religious imagery surrounding demonic entities and the process of an exorcism.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Kevin Hart film showered in hate has spent the weekend at the top of the Netflix charts
The phrase ‘love to hate’ comes to mind when it comes to Me Time, Kevin Hart‘s latest venture with Netflix. The film was recently released on the streaming platform and received a less than warm welcome from critics. But, despite all the negativity, the comedy scored a surprise victory over the weekend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans name the worst performances by great actors
It should be common knowledge by now that not a single person’s track record includes perfection; a masterful chef may still produce something a bit too salty, the world’s greatest mathematician may still make an elementary error, and some of Hollywood’s most elite stars can still turn in an unwatchable performance.
wegotthiscovered.com
Go batty for these 10 best vampire films
From sparkly heartthrobs to gruesome monsters, vampires have taken the cinema by storm in the past century. And while vampires may be a bit overdone on the big screen, there’s still plenty to love about the undead bloodsuckers. Indeed, what’s great about the vampire trope is that it can fall into any genre, including horror, action, comedy, and romance, meaning there’s a little something for everyone. Considering the abundance of vampire movies, there are many to choose from, whether you’re looking for a steamy romance, a psychological drama, or a good old-fashioned blood fest. So sink your teeth into these 10 best vampire movies.
wegotthiscovered.com
Iconic director John Carpenter expresses his love for a much-hated video game
Acclaimed horror director John Carpenter has shared what video games he’s playing, and has given immense praise to one of the internet’s favorite punching bags. Director of such cult classics as The Thing, Halloween, Big Trouble in Little Chinatown, and They Live is an avid gamer, and has previously shared his admiration for the interactive art form. But nobody would’ve expected him to be a hardcore player of Bethesda’s Fallout 76, which got shredded online when it was first released.
