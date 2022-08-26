ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 1 (8/26/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get the latest Texas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 season kicks off across the state

The 2022 Texas high school football season officially kicked off Thursday night (August 25) and continues Friday (August 26) and Saturday (August 27) with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Texas including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Texas high school football scoreboard below:

STATEWIDE TEXAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Texas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

You can also download the SBLive Sports app to get live updates and follow your favorite teams and games on your phone:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Texas:

SBLive’s 2022 Preseason Texas Top 50: North Shore, Westlake top statewide football rankings

MitchMash: Honoring Mr. Gary Gaines, his grace and Friday Night Lights

Photos: Denton Guyer rolls to 47-14 win over Rockwall Heath

Vote: Who is the top returning quarterback in Central Texas high school football?

Top 10 running backs in North Texas high school football: Tre Wisner, Kalib Hicks headline list

Full football coverage on SBLive Texas

