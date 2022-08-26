ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

T-Mobile phones will connect to Starlink for free starting next year

SpaceX’s Elon Musk and T-Mobile’s Mike Sievert announced the “technology alliance” at the space company’s Starbase in Texas. “It’s a lot like putting a cellular tower in the sky, just a lot harder,” said Sievert. “Your phone doesn’t really know it’s connecting for space. It’ll think it’s connected to a cell tower, because that phone is using industry standard technology communication protocols and it has the spectrum already built in, as the vast majority of phones in circulation today do.”
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

iPhone 12 and up might get satellite communication in 2023

According to the companies, over half a million square miles of US land -- plus surrounding ocean -- cannot receive cell signals at present. Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert propose utilising SpaceX's Starlink satellites to address the issue. "The important thing about this is that it means there are...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Starlink lowers monthly internet prices by 50 percent for some

Starlink, Elon Musk’s internet-from-space service provided by SpaceX, is notifying customers with some good news: their monthly subscriptions have been reduced in response to “local market conditions.”. I received one of these notifications for my Starlink RV service that normally costs me €124 each month in the Netherlands....
MARKETS
Daily Mail

Apple 'secures satellite internet partner' to beam connections to users of its upcoming iPhone 14, meaning they'll be able to use phone in remote areas that didn't previously have any signal

Apple is said to have secured an internet satellite company to provide users of its upcoming iPhone 14 with connectivity no matter where they are in the world. If the claims are true, then iOS users can exchange calls and text messages in remote areas, which is similar to Elon Musk's and T-Mobiles announcement last week that is using SpaceX's Starlink internet.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

With iPhone 14, Apple could beat everyone to the satellite smartphone

When did satellite-capable phones and watches get so hot? First T-Mobile and Starlink enter a tech partnership to bring satellite connectivity to just about any T-Mobile 5G phone. Then rumors crop up that Apple is looking to bring some satellite capabilities (opens in new tab) to the iPhone 14, which most expect to launch next week on September 7. Those new communication platform abilities even extend, possibly, to the Apple Watch 8 (opens in new tab).
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has Another Big Perk For Its Customers

The streaming wars have hit a fever pitch lately. With the exception of Sony (SNEJF) , now every media company and film studio has their own signature streaming service, from Comcast’s (CCZ) Peacock to Paramount Global's Paramount+ (PARA) to the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) HBO Max.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple now lets developers subscribe for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud

Apple this year made Xcode Cloud available to all developers after more than a year in private beta. Now, after already having expanded access to the platform, Apple is letting developers sign on for more compute hours on Xcode Cloud if they need it. For those unfamiliar, Xcode Cloud is...
BUSINESS
Engadget

Apple TV+ is here to stay on T-Mobile's Magenta Max plan

Is offering those on the another perk. Starting on August 31st, will be included with the plan. The carrier previously offered users on certain plans a year of access. However, this is an ongoing promotion. T-Mobile says customers will be able to stream Apple TV+ at no extra cost as long as they remain a Magenta Max subscriber.
MLB
9to5Mac

T-Mobile vs AT&T: Which carrier is the best pick for iPhone 14 buyers?

Thinking about switching carriers ahead of upgrading to iPhone 14? With competition strong, the major US carriers are offering compelling incentives for new customers. Below we’ll focus on T-Mobile vs AT&T including how they compare with speed, how to find real-world coverage maps, test T-Mobile for free instantly with an iPhone eSIM, and more.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Yes, You Can Legally Buy Unclaimed Mail and Packages. We'll Explain How

What happens to those Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never made it to your doorstep? It's a good possibility someone bought them. Items that have been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse -- after months of going unclaimed -- can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
Android Authority

What does 5G UC mean? Is it better than regular 5G?

Here's what the 5G UC icon in your phone's status bar means. If you’re a T-Mobile customer in the US, chances are that your smartphone has displayed a 5G UC badge at some point. While most of us already know that 5G is the successor to 4G LTE, the exact differences between various types of 5G aren’t often talked about. Here’s everything you need to know about the 5G UC logo on your smartphone.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

The PC is entering a dark era

Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple to begin paying out $95 million AppleCare class action settlement this month

A long-running class-action lawsuit against Apple over its AppleCare replacement policies is finally coming to an end. The class action suit targeted Apple’s policy to provide refurbished devices as replacements through AppleCare. Final approval for the $95 million settlement was granted in April, and now eligible Apple users are being notified of their payments.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Apple launches new Education Community hub, adds new Forum section

Today, Apple has announced its new Education Community hub, created for Apple professional learning resources and created as a collaborative space where educators can connect and share ideas. The Community expands on all the resources from Apple Teacher. There’s a new Learning Center. It also introduces a Forum, launching in...
EDUCATION
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

