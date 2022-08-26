Here's what the 5G UC icon in your phone's status bar means. If you’re a T-Mobile customer in the US, chances are that your smartphone has displayed a 5G UC badge at some point. While most of us already know that 5G is the successor to 4G LTE, the exact differences between various types of 5G aren’t often talked about. Here’s everything you need to know about the 5G UC logo on your smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO