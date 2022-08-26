ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Army Grounds Entire Chinook Helicopters Fleet After Engine Fires

The U.S. Army’s whole fleet of around 400 Chinook helicopters has been grounded after fuel leaks sparked a “small number” of engine fires, a spokesperson said Tuesday. The cargo choppers—which became a familiar sight with their distinctive tandem rotors ferrying troops and equipment over the skies of Iraq and Afghanistan—were grounded last weekend. Army spokesperson Cynthia Smith said the cause of the fuel leaks has already been identified and engineers are currently attempting to resolve the issue, adding that some of the helicopters might not even require the fix and could return to service soon. No injuries or deaths were associated with the engine fires, with Smith saying that the Chinooks were grounded out of an abundance of caution.Read it at Associated Press
