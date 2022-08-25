Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6sqft
Apply for 43 mixed-income units in the Bronx’s Morris Heights neighborhood, from $545/month
Renderings courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 43 mixed-income units at a new residential development in the Bronx. Located at 2 Mount Hope Place in Morris Heights, the 11-story apartment building offers residents affordable units and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 40, 60, 90, and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $21,738 for a single person and $215,150 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments, which range from $545/month for studios to $2,500/month for three bedrooms.
Commercial Observer
Goose Property Management Takes Brooklyn Development Site for $25M
Goose Property Management has flown the coop, with a $25 million deal for a Downtown Brooklyn development site in hand (or under wing). The Brooklyn-based property manager plans to demolish two mixed-use buildings at 358-376 Livingston Street and 60 Flatbush Avenue, property it nabbed for $25 million on Friday from an entity tied to Samuel Jemal’s Jemstone Group, Commercial Observer has learned.
Brooklyn affordable apartments available for $1,437 a month with one-month free rent
It’s hard for renters in New York City to catch a break these days. However, some new apartment opportunities from NYC Housing Connect offer renters some relief. The government agency has announced the availability of 224 affordable apartments with rent starting at $1,437 a month. The apartments are in a new development at 27 Eagle Street and 227 West Street in Brooklyn, New York.
Phys.org
Study reveals pipeline from public housing to prison in New York City
Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at the Columbia University Center for Justice, The CUNY Graduate Center and Washington University in St. Louis have identified a distinct pipeline leading from public housing developments to prison. In a study published in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NYCHA parents in East Harlem want more resources for kids
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon. Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are […]
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn e-bike fire leaves one person injured at Pink Houses
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell An apparent e-bike fire in a New York City Housing Authority building lobby left a resident injured in Brooklyn on Monday morning. At 11:24 a.m. on Aug. 29, firefighters responded to the incident at Pink Houses, located at 1307 Loring Avenue in East New York. The […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
norwoodnews.org
Concourse: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 305 East 165th Street
An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in the Concourse section of the The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential units, and 17 parking spots. Available on...
What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
Bronx woman falls into cellar of building after toilet area gives way
A woman fell into the cellar of her Bronx apartment building after her bathroom floor collapsed below her feet, officials said Monday.
Man who fatally jumped from East Village apartment building identified as controversial art critic Charlie Finch
One of the two men who jumped to their death just hours apart in separate incidents in New York City on Wednesday was renowned art critic Charlie Finch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services chief Gary Jenkins vacationing in Mexico amid deepening migrant shelter crisis
Mayor Adams’ beleaguered social services chief is not tending to the city’s migrant-related homeless shelter crisis in person, at the moment — because he’s on vacation in Mexico, the Daily News has learned. Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins, who’s under Department of Investigation scrutiny due to...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Administration for Children’s Services expands ‘A Safe Way Forward’ to Brooklyn
The Administration for Children’s Services announced on Monday an expansion of the “A Safe Way Forward” program, which seeks to provide support to the survivors of domestic violence and intimate partner violence, along with the “persons causing harm” and their children. Previously, the project offered...
uppereastsite.com
Another Popular UES Asian Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
The New York City Health Department has closed another Upper East Side restaurant following its first inspection in more than two-and-a-half years. An inspector says they uncovered a number of violations, many of them critical, at a popular Asian-fusion spot— though a note in the restaurant’s window tries to blame the closure on a different reason altogether.
bkreader.com
A Retiree Finds Somewhere to Call Home in Brooklyn
Randall King, a retired fire inspector, was the first resident to move into Fountain Seaview apartments, a new affordable housing complex in East New York, Brooklyn.Credit…Ashok Sinha for The New York Times For Randall King, finding safe and affordable housing has been a pursuit since childhood. The 66-year-old arrived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery
NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn tourism outpaces Manhattan, new report says
Brooklyn’s population hasn’t reached pre-COVID levels as fast as Manhattan, but as far as the number of visits by U.S. tourists are concerned, Brooklyn is leaving Manhattan far behind. At least, that’s the word from Place.ai (Placer Lab), a California-based analytics firm that’s described as “providing location analytics...
NBC New York
Bathroom Floor Collapse Plunges Woman Into NYC Apartment Building Basement
A sudden collapse of the floor inside a Bronx apartment building unit sent a woman falling down into the cellar below -- and spurred angry calls from tenants blaming their landlord for allegedly failing to take care of the building. City officials reported the partial collapse at a building on...
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamps Benefits for September 2022
SNAP provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income working people, senior citizens and the disabled. In New York, SNAP is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services...
Comments / 2