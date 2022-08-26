Read full article on original website
Vikings Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are cutting a former third-round quarterback. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the team is cutting Kelly Mond. Mond struggled a bit in the preseason and couldn't beat out newly acquired Nick Mullens for a backup spot. Mond finished the preseason with 303 yards through the air...
NFL player shot multiple times during robbery attempt
Star NFL rookie shot multiple times in attempted robery.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings Wide Receiver Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury
In his first two NFL seasons, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Olabisi "Bisi" Johnson looked primed to have a big career ahead of him. Unfortunately, a big injury is now putting his entire NFL career on hold. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Johnson suffered a torn ACL during yesterday's preseason...
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022
It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade
The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings make big changes to their QB room
The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room. The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year. Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the...
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
