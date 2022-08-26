A 12-year-old boy has been injured after being stabbed in a street in east London. Police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of GBH and another in his 60s for affray following the incident in the Newham borough. Officers were called to the scene in Plaistow shortly after 8.15pm on Tuesday evening, finding a boy with a stab injury. The 12-year-old was taken to hospital and his condition is not believed to be life-threatening. No further details have been released on the victim. A crime scene remained in place on Brook’s Road - the street in Plaistow...

