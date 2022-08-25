Supermarket giant Asda has reportedly emerged as the frontrunner in the bid to take over the Co-op Group’s petrol stations for £450 million.The chain is in talks to buy the business as it prepares to move further into the UK’s convenience store market, according to Sky News.The deal could be confirmed as soon as this week although it is reported that other businesses are still interested in putting in bids for the assets.Asda – which runs 320 petrol stations across the UK – was taken over by the Issa Brothers and TDR Capital last year.It agreed to sell 27 of...

ECONOMY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO