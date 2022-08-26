ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Pesci, 79, returns to television for Peacock's new comedy series Bupkis opposite Pete Davidson and Edie Falco

By Alesia Stanford For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Joe Pesci is making a return to television in Pete Davidson's upcoming new Peacock series Bupkis.

The 79-year-old actor has signed on for the comedy loosely based on the life of the former Saturday Night Live cast member, 28.

Pete will not only star in the show, but will co-write and serve as executive producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZgJe_0hVke8XW00
TV return: Joe Pesci, 79,  is making a return to television in Pete Davidson's upcoming new series Bupkis; Pictured Los Angeles October 2021

Edie Falco, 59, will star as The King of Staten Island star's mother and the Good Fellas star will take on the role of his grandfather.

A press release for the show says it will, 'combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.'

The actor who has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, often joked during his SNL days about living with his mother.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbDIb_0hVke8XW00
Bupkis: The comedy is loosely based on the former SNL star's life. Edie Falco, 59, will star as his mother 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EACE_0hVke8XW00

During an appearance on the Tonight Show, Pete revealed, that he and his mom, 'bought a house together, but nobody believes that… I live with my mom, kind of, so I have like a basement that's like mine that's like an apartment, so I live underneath her, so I'm getting like a little arcade set up down there trying to make it mine.'

The series is set to stream on Peacock.

The Oscar winner is known mostly for his tough guy roles, which include dramas such as Raging Bull, Casino and The Irishman and the Lethal Weapon franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUER8_0hVke8XW00
Tough guy: The Oscar winner is best known for his tough guy roles in Good Fellas, Raging Bull, The Irishman and the Lethal Weapon franchise/Pictured Los Angeles October 2019

He has also displayed his comedic side in movies such as My Cousin Vinney and the first two Home Alone films starring Macaulay Culkin.

The BAFTA award winner was last seen on television in the short-lived NBC series Hal Nelson back in 1985.

His TV career dates back to the 60s with guest appearances on The Lucy Show and other programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2Pvs_0hVke8XW00
Return to TV: The beloved actor starred in  short-lived TV show, Half Nelson in 1985. His TV career dates back to the 60s with guest appearances on The Lucy Show and other programs/Pictured New York 2019

Ellen Burstyn has revealed in a new interview that she wouldn't agree to return to a new Exorcist sequel series unless future generations of actors were provided for. The 89-year-old Academy Award winner shared with The Hollywood Reporter recently that she initially turned down a 'whole bunch of money' at the start of negotiations to appear in an untitled Exorcist sequel.
MOVIES
