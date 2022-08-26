ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French officials urge Brussels to act over raw sewage dumped in the Channel

By Xantha Leatham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Three French MEPs are calling on Brussels to take action against the UK after it allowed raw sewage to be dumped in the Channel and the North Sea.

The trio, all members of president Emmanuel Macron’s pro-EU Renaissance party, have accused the UK of neglecting environmental commitments.

Almost 50 beaches in England and Wales have had pollution warnings issued after heavy rain caused sewage overflow to be released into rivers and the sea.

The overflow is regarded as a threat to the French coast and could harm marine biodiversity, fishing and shellfish farming, the MEPs said in a letter to the European Commission.

Despite no longer being bound by EU laws, the UK is still a signatory to United Nations conventions on protecting shared water, they argued.

And they demanded the commission ‘use all political and legal means’ to halt Britain’s sewage leaks.

One of the MEPs, Pierre Karleskind, said the UK could not be allowed to jeopardise 20 years of progress on water standards.

 Almost 50 beaches in England and Wales have had pollution warnings issued after heavy rain caused sewage overflow to be released into rivers and the sea. Pictured: Sewage being pumped in the sea near Bexhill, East Sussex this month
French MEPs are calling on Brussels to take action against the UK. Pictured: An activist sits on a toilet at the entrance to Downing Street to protest against raw sewage dumping in the rivers and seas around the UK in London in 2021

