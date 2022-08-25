ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Coroner Identifies Two Left Dead After Florence Shooting

The two people who died during Sunday’s murder-suicide in Florence have been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchen identified the victim as 47 year old Tamika McGray of Florence and the shooter as 50 year old Jerome Bernard Mouzone also of Florence. Authorities believe Mouzone intentionally shot McGray before turning the gun on himself. The incident happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road.
1 dead, another in critical condition following Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- One person is dead and another in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting in Florence, according to Florence Police Department Cpt. Bob Drulis. Police responded to a call of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. There...
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
1 injured in Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in 2017 Killing

Jury selection begins Tuesday in Columbus County Superior Court for the murder trial of Corey Tshombe Hines, charged in the 2017 shooting death of Elliot Dew. Hines, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the case. Hines and Taquey Montez Newkirk, 31, were tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals after the death of Dew and the injury of Deron Dewitt Blanks.
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
WPD investigating early morning train incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers found...
One in Custody Following Assault in Myrtle Beach

One person is in custody after an assault at a Myrtle Beach Hotel. Myrtle Beach Police say the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Boulevard. Officers say they found a victim when they arrived on the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected at a later time.
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
