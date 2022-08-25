One person is in custody after an assault at a Myrtle Beach Hotel. Myrtle Beach Police say the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Boulevard. Officers say they found a victim when they arrived on the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected at a later time.

