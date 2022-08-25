Read full article on original website
wfxb.com
Coroner Identifies Two Left Dead After Florence Shooting
The two people who died during Sunday’s murder-suicide in Florence have been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchen identified the victim as 47 year old Tamika McGray of Florence and the shooter as 50 year old Jerome Bernard Mouzone also of Florence. Authorities believe Mouzone intentionally shot McGray before turning the gun on himself. The incident happened at the Sedgefield Apartments on Valparaiso Drive off of Second Loop Road.
Man busted in NC with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people.
3rd man jailed in February murder at Scotland County gaming business
SCOTLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a third man in the February killing of a clerk at a gaming business in Scotland County. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning by authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest was part of a joint operation that also involved […]
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
WMBF
1 dead, another in critical condition following Florence shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) -- One person is dead and another in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting in Florence, according to Florence Police Department Cpt. Bob Drulis. Police responded to a call of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. There...
wpde.com
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Sunset Beach Police Officers transported to hospital Sunday for possible secondary narcotics exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department were transported to the hospital on Sunday following a possible secondary exposure to narcotics. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seaside Road for reports of two people possibly under the influence of...
live5news.com
1 injured in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a search is underway after one person was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning. Maj. Nelson Brown says officers responded to a home on Prince Street around 1 a.m. for a disturbance and located a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
columbuscountynews.com
Jury Selection Begins Tuesday in 2017 Killing
Jury selection begins Tuesday in Columbus County Superior Court for the murder trial of Corey Tshombe Hines, charged in the 2017 shooting death of Elliot Dew. Hines, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the case. Hines and Taquey Montez Newkirk, 31, were tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals after the death of Dew and the injury of Deron Dewitt Blanks.
WRAL
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
Bennettsville man on bond for armed robbery makes 6th arrest in Marlboro County nightclub shooting
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man who was out of jail on bond for multiple charges marks the sixth arrest in a deadly July shooting at a nightclub, according to deputies. Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, also known as OD, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission […]
WECT
WPD investigating early morning train incident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are currently investigating an early morning train incident that occurred on Aug. 30. Per the WPD, units responded to a “train vs. pedestrian” incident at 12:22 a.m. at 5th St. and Martin St. Upon arrival, officers found...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspects allegedly steal trailer, shoot at owner during his pursuit of their vehicle
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A man was reportedly shot at by thieves he says stole a trailer from his yard last week. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two people went into James Britt’s yard off Rough and Ready Road last Monday and hooked up his trailer before driving off.
wpde.com
8 years later, Julius 'Juju' Gamble of Johnsonville is still missing, mother desperate
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C.(WPDE) — Julius Gamble went missing on August 28, 2014, in the Johnsonville community of Florence County. Relatives said he was supposed to go visit his aunt but never made it there and hasn't been seen since. Gamble's mother Harriet Kelly said the past four years have been...
wfxb.com
One in Custody Following Assault in Myrtle Beach
One person is in custody after an assault at a Myrtle Beach Hotel. Myrtle Beach Police say the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Boulevard. Officers say they found a victim when they arrived on the scene. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is ongoing and more information is expected at a later time.
msn.com
Man jailed in hit-and-run that injured six at Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads in Fayetteville
A man was arrested Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident Friday night that sent six people to the hospital, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release,. The charges...
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, NC police say
Bryan Mcdonald was awaiting charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman injured in train accident in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in stable condition after being injured by a train. Wilmington Police responded to a ‘pedestrian vs. train’ accident at 5th and Martin St. just before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman next to the railroad tracks...
Robeson County community mourns fire chief’s death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County community is mourning the death of one of its first responders, Orrum Fire Chief Steve Britt, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It is with great sorry that we have been informed of the passing of Chief Steve Britt of the Orrum Township Fire Department,” Wilkins said Sunday […]
