PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria City Council members are among those reacting to the fight Friday night that led to a false call of shots being fired at a Peoria High football game. The game between the Lions and Metamora was stopped late in the second quarter following a fight, then district School Resource Officers hitting their batons on the new metal bleachers, causing people to panic and leave.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO