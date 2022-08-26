Read full article on original website
Some states have blocked paid sick-leave laws. That could be causing higher worker mortality.
Prior to the pandemic, almost two dozen states had passed laws prohibiting local governments from mandating paid sick-leave policies — an issue that may be contributing to a rise in worker mortality, according to a new study. The mortality rate of working Americans rose 6% from 2010 to 2017,...
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Whitmer's Chances of Defeating Republicans After Michigan GOP Convention
Recent polling has shown the Democratic governor ahead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in the state's gubernatorial contest.
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet
An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
Florida issues rule setting dosage, supply caps for medical marijuana
--- Florida health officials have released a highly anticipated rule setting THC dosage amounts and supply limits on products doctors can order for medical-marijuana patients. The emergency rule sets a 70-day total supply limit of 24,500 mg of THC for non-smokable marijuana and establishes dosage caps for different routes of administration such as edibles, inhalation and tinctures.
CBS News polling analysis: What do people think of defunding law enforcement?
Some politicians and activists have called for defunding the FBI, while others have called for defunding the police. It turns out neither of these resonates much with the public. Defunding the FBI is not a popular political stance with voters. Few would be more likely to back a candidate who...
Roomster posted fake reviews and apartment listings, lawsuit claims
The rental search website Roomster swindled customers out of millions of dollars by posting fake reviews and apartment listings which it charged users to view, a lawsuit from six states and the Federal Trade Commission alleges. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, accuses Roomster executives...
Biden lays out "Safer America Plan" to combat crime and gun violence
President Biden announced a new proposal aimed at reducing crime and gun violence during a trip to Pennsylvania Tuesday. His trip to the swing state comes roughly two months ahead of November's midterm elections. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more on the president's speech.
"It's going to happen again": Some say Texas' mass shooting responses fall short
When shots rang out in Uvalde, Texas, they echoed among a small group of people who knew all too well the pain the survivors at Robb Elementary were experiencing. They'd gone through it themselves, just a few years earlier, at another Texas school. Many in Texas know the same pain....
