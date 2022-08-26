Jack Quaid discusses his live-action Star Trek: Lower Decks crossover and why he enjoys voice over acting: 'You get a lot less fluids on you'

Jack Quaid is in the unique position of starring in a number of iconic franchises - Star Trek and Supeman - along with his role in Amazon's The Boys.

He returns as Ensign Brad Boimler in the third season of the Paramount Plus animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which debuts on Thursday, and he recently signed on to voice Superman in My Adventures With Superman, which landed a two-season pick-up on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network in May.

The 30-year-old son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan opened up about his highly-anticipated Lower Decks live-action crossover, voicing Superman, his desire to star in a Star Wars project and much more in a wide-ranging interview with THR.

It was announced during San Diego Comic-Con in July that there will be a major live-action crossover where animated characters from Star Trek: Lower Decks will enter the live-action universe of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

It was revealed that Quaid's Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, will be featured in the episode that will include both live-action and animated scenes.

When asked if fans will see both Quaid and Newsome in the flesh as their characters from the animated show, Quaid confirmed that will happen.

'Yeah, I feel like I should specify the exact way that it’s going to be because I’ve been looking and seeing a lot of different takes on it. So we already shot it, and it’s Tawny Newsome and I as the live-action versions of our animated characters,' Quaid confirmed.

While he wouldn't spill any specific plot details, he did confirm, 'yes, I’m going to have purple hair, we had uniforms made.'

'We got to step on board the Enterprise, which was really interesting, and got to interact with that amazing cast and that amazing crew,' he continued.

'And it was such an interesting challenge to be a live-action version of an animated character. What do you do? What’s too much? What’s too little? How do you stay in the voice? How do you bring some physicality to it? How does the character move on the animated show, and how can you make that work in live action?' Quaid added.

He added that the Strange New Worlds cast was 'very welcoming' and he feels like he has a, 'strong bromance' with Ethan Peck, who plays Spock on the series.

Quaid also confirmed there will be 'animated elements' to the series, 'but not like a Roger Rabbit with cartoons and real people mixed together.'

He also plays Hughie Campbell on Amazon's The Boys, where he's frequently covered in blood, with his animated work offering quite the break from that.

'I love voiceover. In voiceover, you get a lot less fluids on you — that’s the good part,' Quaid joked.

He also opened up about landing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in The Adventures of Superman, which he was not at all expecting to land.

'When I first got the audition to go out for that part, they were like, "Hey, there’s this new Superman animated show coming out. Would you like to audition for the role of Superman?"' he said.

'And I think my first reaction was a very sarcastic. “Sure. I’ll be Superman. Like that’ll ever happen.” So I gave it a shot. I was like, you know, why not? And I think you always book stuff when you’re like, “Why not? This will never happen.” And then it happens,' he said.

He also said he'd love to be in a Star Wars project as well, adding, 'I would kill to be a droid or a Jedi or a Han Solo type, whatever. I could be a blade of grass in a field, I don’t care. I’d love to be in a Star Wars project, for sure.'