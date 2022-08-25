ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

'Jackets Volleyball starts season perfect

BILLINGS, Mont. – Keeping its 2022 record spotless on Saturday, the Montana State University Billings volleyball team swept a pair of matches to close out the Yellowjacket Invitational at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets (4-0) held tough for a 3-0 win over Chadron State (28-26, 25-23, 25-23), before cruising past...
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Kade Boyd, Billings Central blast Lockwood in season opener

BILLINGS- Billings Central blasted Lockwood in the Lions' inaugural varsity game with a 42-6 win on Friday night behind a big performance behind Adam Balkenbush and Kade Boyd. The Rams jumped on Lockwood early, relying on their run game led be Balkenbush, Boyd and Montana football commit Clay Oven. It...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy