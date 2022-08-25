Read full article on original website
'Jackets Volleyball starts season perfect
BILLINGS, Mont. – Keeping its 2022 record spotless on Saturday, the Montana State University Billings volleyball team swept a pair of matches to close out the Yellowjacket Invitational at Alterowitz Gym. The Yellowjackets (4-0) held tough for a 3-0 win over Chadron State (28-26, 25-23, 25-23), before cruising past...
Kade Boyd, Billings Central blast Lockwood in season opener
BILLINGS- Billings Central blasted Lockwood in the Lions' inaugural varsity game with a 42-6 win on Friday night behind a big performance behind Adam Balkenbush and Kade Boyd. The Rams jumped on Lockwood early, relying on their run game led be Balkenbush, Boyd and Montana football commit Clay Oven. It...
Disaster Recovery Centers in Yellowstone & Park counties closing Monday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents in Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties have one last chance Monday to apply for FEMA assistance and receive in-person help at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Centers set up in Yellowstone and Carbon counties are closing on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:00 pm. After that,...
