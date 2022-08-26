ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

AM 1390 KRFO

What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?

For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48

I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota

We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In

How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location

A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

