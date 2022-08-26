Read full article on original website
Minnesota’s 10 Least Favorite Things About the Coming Winter
Love it or hate it, winter is an unescapable reality of living year-round in Minnesota Yesterday we dared to look at Minnesota's Ten Favorite Things About Winter, and in fairness, today we flip the coin. Winter gets a bad rap, and sure it's a bit too long -- but getting...
Nasty Bug in Minnesota is Leaving Bites that Cause Pain for 2 Weeks
They bite. They make your skin extremely itchy and painful. And because they are super tiny, you may not even know they are biting you until it has already happened. And nope, this is NOT a mosquito. No-see-ums are back with a vengeance in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Here's...
What Happens To All The Things Dropped From The Minnesota State Fair SkyGlider?
For fans of the Minnesota State Fair, this is the best time of the year, the fair is happening the Midway is full, and there are a TON of deals to be had. One of the top State Fair attractions, the SkyGlide, is running and if you ever look down you might see remnants from riders past laying on the rooftops below. So what happens, to all the items people drop on accident or on purpose? I asked the Minnesota State Fair that same question and got some answers!
Minnesota Home to the 2nd Northern-Most Brewery in the Lower 48
I'd say Minnesota has made a name for itself in the brewing world. We've got Schell's and Surly just to name a couple massive ones. There are tons and tons of breweries around Minnesota and I love going to check them out. One that I visited last summer is actually the northern-most brewery in the state. However, it's just barely not the northern-most in the entire country.
5 Bizarre Attractions in Minnesota
We all talked about the common attractions in Minnesota. Whether you like them, or think they are actually tourist attractions or not, others (people from other states/countries) think that they are. We are talking about the Mall of America (I think it's a little weird that people think of a giant mall as a tourist attraction) and places like Valleyfair or events like the Ren Fest or the Minnesota State Fair.
What’s The Lamest Tourist Attraction In Minnesota?
I must admit, I thought for quite a while trying to figure out what the worst attraction in Minnesota might be. I thought of thinks like the Paul Bunyan Statue, or maybe something like the Hamm's Brewery, but nope. Someone actually took the time to come up with the worst...
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair Giant Pumpkin Contest Results Are In
How big was that pumpkin? Growing pumpkins isn't always easy. Growing giant pumpkins can be even more difficult, but where there's a contest, there is the will to do it. The University of Minnesota Extension and The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum had two giant pumpkins this year, and Audrey was big enough for competition, weighing in at just over 591 pounds. Now that's a pumpkin!
This Road has Some of the Most Scenic places in Minnesota
The Fall colors will soon be in full swing. And it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the upcoming Labor Day weekend. This is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway 61 runs along...
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts
Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Celebrity Actor & Comedian Blasts ‘Minnesota Nice’ While In Minneapolis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a famous actor and comedian blasts his trip in Minnesota. The video is titled, "We went to Minnesota and drama ensued as soon as we got off the plane." It sounds like they had a pretty bad time. Michael Rapaport is someone you've...
Minnesota Raptor Center Shares How Rope, Twine + Fishing Line Kills Birds
Anyone cleaning their yard knows it can be an all-day chore, but a necessary one. Many don't stop there, taking the time to also cleanup their neighbor hood if the situation warrants. One such situation would be if anyone sees rope, twin, fishing line or anything of that nature left...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
They’ve Got Minnesota State Fair Spirit, Yes They Do, Do YOU?
Minnesota State Fair days are here and this girl could not be more excited, I'm dancing in my chair excited right now!. It's an event I have loved since the first time I was there at the age of 13 and won a free trip with 4-H. That's right, I was in 4-H and it was a BLAST!
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
New Mac & Cheese Restaurant To Open First Minnesota Location
A new mac & cheese chain restaurant is coming to the Land of 10,000 Lakes next month. I Heart Mac & Cheese has over 50 locations across the United States. There are only a few locations in the Midwest including a few in Illinois, two locations in Michigan, and one in North Dakota. The first location in Minnesota will be at 425 Commerce Drive, Suite 103 in Woodbury.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
How To Get Discounted Tickets For Central Minnesota’s Favorite Halloween Haunts
It's almost orchard/haunted trail season in central Minnesota! There are a number of spooky and/or family friendly events in the area and The Value Connection can get you into them at a discounted price (while they last)!. 1. HARVEST OF HORROR (In St. Augusta) The Harvest of Horror is located...
Minnesota DPS Providing Safety Tips For Families As School Begins
ST. CLOUD -- As students get ready to start a new academic year, The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is highlighting several back-to-school safety tips for families this week. Monday's topic focuses on the phrase 'See Something, Say Something.'. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly says it's exactly...
