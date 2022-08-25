ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash

Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Two homes damaged in fire in northeast Raleigh neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a northeast Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. There were at least eight firetrucks, and it appeared a van burned in the fire. Firefighters said everyone made...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cross Creek Mall#Guns#The Mall#Violent Crime
WRAL News

Police: Mom charged with murder in young daughters' deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday. Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night for a call regarding two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children were sisters.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

12 Wake County school bus routes uncovered for 2nd day of school

Cary, N.C. — At least 12 Wake County bus routes were uncovered Tuesday morning, leaving parents finding other ways to get their students to school. A link on the Wake County Public School System website updates every 15 minutes with bus information on delays or uncovered routes. Parents can also use the Here Comes the Bus app.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy