Woman found shot inside van in Raleigh after crash
Raleigh, N.C. — A woman was found Wednesday morning shot inside a van along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Raleigh Boulevard before 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Piglet, Pooh among street signs stolen in Fayetteville at cost of $20K to taxpayers
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections...
In his second arrest on the same day, video shows a man hit by a Raleigh police cruiser, shocked by Taser
Raleigh, N.C. — Video captured by a bystander shows a Wayne County man get hit by a Raleigh police cruiser and shocked by a Taser in what was his second arrest on the same day. Lance Mitchell Scott’s second arrest happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday on South Bloodworth...
Child in serious condition after being struck by car in Moore County hit-and-run
Moore County, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday a child is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Moore County. SHP said a child under the age of 15 was was walking with another child when he was hit by a car on Spies Road in Moore County near the Town of Robbins.
Fayetteville police: Man out on bond removes monitoring device, last known to be in Red Springs
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville police said a man with a felony conviction has removed his electronic monitoring device, prompting a search for him. On Sunday night, Bryan McDonald removed his device, according to police. His last known location was around Goose Pond Road in Red Springs. Police do not...
Two homes damaged in fire in northeast Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Two homes were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out in a northeast Raleigh neighborhood. Firefighters responded to Hartham Park Avenue, off Louisburg Road, before 7 a.m. There were at least eight firetrucks, and it appeared a van burned in the fire. Firefighters said everyone made...
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
Woman arrested for murder at Duke Raleigh Hospital after two toddlers found dead
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police have confirmed a Cary woman has been charged with murder for her involvement in the deaths of two toddlers. Launice Shanique Battle was arrested at Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night in connection with the deaths of the children, both girls. One girl was two years old and the other was three, according to arrest warrants.
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Cary mother charged with murder was at a gambling parlor before her daughters' deaths
A day after a Cary mother was denied bond on murder charges of her two daughters, WRAL News has learned of the woman’s whereabouts in the events leading up to the alleged crime. Launice Battle's father told WRAL News that his daughter may have been at a gambling parlor...
Police: Mom charged with murder in young daughters' deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina mother has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters, police announced late Sunday. Raleigh police officers responded to Duke Raleigh Hospital on Saturday night for a call regarding two dead children, ages 2 and 3, police said in a news release. The children were sisters.
'One minute is not worth a child's life': Parents react to Wake County boy who got hit by a car while walking to school
Raleigh, N.C. — Parents who have students attending Wildwood Forest Elementary School reacted Tuesday to the news of a boy getting hit by a car while walking to school on the first day of classes. The 10-year-old boy was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after getting hit...
Cary man charged with death by distribution after man dies from drug overdose
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A Cary man has been arrested and charged after authorities said he contributed to the death of a 51-year-old man. Allen David Wendel, 41, was charged with felony death by distribution, a new charge that was added to the state law in 2019. The law...
Family: Mother charged with murder in death of toddlers made 'careless mistake,' left girls in hot car
Raleigh, N.C. — A mother charged with murder in the death of her two daughters was denied bond on Monday. Launice Battle appeared for the first time in a courtroom for the deaths of 3-year-old Amora Lou Milbourne and 2-year-old Trinity Michelle Milbourne. Battle's father was also in the...
Preliminary report: Baby found buried in Erwin yard died of blunt force trauma to head.
Erwin, N.C. — A preliminary investigation into the death of a baby found buried in an Erwin back yard has determined the child died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. The parents, Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, face charges...
12 Wake County school bus routes uncovered for 2nd day of school
Cary, N.C. — At least 12 Wake County bus routes were uncovered Tuesday morning, leaving parents finding other ways to get their students to school. A link on the Wake County Public School System website updates every 15 minutes with bus information on delays or uncovered routes. Parents can also use the Here Comes the Bus app.
Sunday school teacher found guilty of raping girls at Benson church sentenced to 87 years in prison
Benson, N.C. — A former Sunday school teacher from Johnston County was sentenced Monday to a minimum of 87 years in prison. A jury found Jonathan Young, 38, of Benson, guilty on multiple counts of rape, sexual offense and indecent liberties with children. On WRAL-TV beginning at 4. WRAL's...
Internet, cell phone service down at 3 Wake County schools
Raleigh, N.C. — Internet and phone service was down Tuesday at three schools in Wake County on the first week of classes. The outage was reported around 9 a.m. by district officials and was affecting Leesville Road elementary, middle and high schools. It's unclear at this time what caused...
WRAL 5 On Your Side viewer pays off Fayetteville woman's medical bill
Fayetteville, N.C. — This is a story that will remind you that there are good people in the world. A few weeks ago, WRAL 5 On Your Side explained how we helped get a woman’s medical bill back in good standing. A viewer saw the story and decided he wanted to do even more.
RDU Airport expecting 17% increase in travelers during Labor Day weekend
Morrisville, N.C. — Officials with Raleigh-Durham International Airport expect there will be a 17% increase this year in travelers passing through the airport over Labor Day weekend. The busiest day at RDU Airport is expected to be on Friday. Travel officials expect more than 150,000 passengers to fly through...
