Mankato, MN

KEYC

Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s. Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation. They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Long John Silvers demolition begins

Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. Iowa senator wants Biden administration to use more force to protect Afghan women & girls. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast 8-30-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Temperatures and humidity will slightly rise over...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

FTC warns of scammers taking aim at new student loan forgiveness plan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people about debt relief scams after President Joe Biden announced a new student loan forgiveness plan. Craig Sanderson, a financial aid director at Minnesota State University, Mankato, says scammers will likely target borrowers looking to see if they’re eligible.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. The second annual concert will take place on Sept. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. The set list for the concert includes Star-Spangled Banner, Semper Fidelis March, and West Side Story. The Symphony...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MSU golf season begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
MANKATO, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids

This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood

On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan. Summit Carbon Solutions hosts event regarding proposed CO2 pipeline. Updated: 2 hours ago. The hope is that the new infrastructure will...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Hutchinson, Minnesota

When it comes to exploring the beauty of nature, the state of Minnesota well and truly has you covered. Featuring 66 state parks, it boasts a breathtaking landscape of forests, rivers, bluffs, meadows and prairies. As well as the little matter of some 10,000 lakes. If you happen to live...
HUTCHINSON, MN
KEYC

Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County

Running for Rescues 5k held its fifth annual run and walk for local rescue shelters, adding two new shelters to its benefit list. Minnesota State is slated to start the season today with the Maverick Invitational in Faribault. Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today. Updated: 7 hours...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan. “The biggest machine that has ever big built, and it is just full of fuel, 90% of...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
mnsenaterepublicans.com

Abeler, Limmer respond after sex-offender escapes in shopping mall

ST. PAUL, MN – Senate committee chairs Jim Abeler and Warren Limmer released statements following a report that a convicted sex-offender escaped from his supervised group at River Hills Mall in Mankato last week. The 31-year-old man was described as “mentally ill and dangerous” by police. “We...
MANKATO, MN

