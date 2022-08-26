Read full article on original website
South Central College debuts remodeled café, now open to public
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College debuted it’s recently remodeled café Monday. It serves breakfast and lunch to students, staff and the general public. It also offers quick service items and a new salad bar. The café is run by SCC’s culinary arts program.
Fake ID usage increasing amidst students coming back to campus
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With students returning from summer break, businesses have seen an uptick in fake ID’s. Mankato Public Safety has noticed a significant increase the trend among the younger generation. They say part of the reason for the increase is due to how easy they are to...
Long John Silvers demolition begins
Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. Iowa senator wants Biden administration to use more force to protect Afghan women & girls.
FTC warns of scammers taking aim at new student loan forgiveness plan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning people about debt relief scams after President Joe Biden announced a new student loan forgiveness plan. Craig Sanderson, a financial aid director at Minnesota State University, Mankato, says scammers will likely target borrowers looking to see if they’re eligible.
Symphony on the Prairie returns for second year
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Symphony on the Prairie is returning to Benson Park in North Mankato this year. The second annual concert will take place on Sept. 10 from 6-7:30 p.m. The set list for the concert includes Star-Spangled Banner, Semper Fidelis March, and West Side Story. The Symphony...
Construction set to begin on new Starbucks, Chipotle in North Mankato
South Central College debuted it's recently remodeled café Monday. 16th annual Rock 'n Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive kicks off next week. Mankato area residents are invited to donate to help prevent a blood shortage. Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate
Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the last day to put your opinion in concerning the Lookout Drive corridor study. A virtual open house opened earlier in the month to give the public more information about the study and to provide their own input on a range of possible improvements to Lookout Drive.
MSU golf season begins today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University men’s golf season begins today and a recent poll shows where they stack up with other teams. MSU ranks 4th in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Men’s Golf Preseason Poll. Minnesota State’s Ben Laffen was voted by the league...
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
Eagle Lake woman on a mission to inspire others to donate blood
On Monday, Artemis I, NASA's new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA's plan. Summit Carbon Solutions hosts event regarding proposed CO2 pipeline.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Hutchinson, Minnesota
When it comes to exploring the beauty of nature, the state of Minnesota well and truly has you covered. Featuring 66 state parks, it boasts a breathtaking landscape of forests, rivers, bluffs, meadows and prairies. As well as the little matter of some 10,000 lakes. If you happen to live...
Tee It Up for the Troops holds 11th fundraising event in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tee It Up for the Troops held its 11th fundraising event in Mankato Monday. The event was a golf tournament at the Mankato Golf Club, where community members and organizations showed their support for military veterans and their families. Alongside the tournament, the event had a...
Manufactured home taxes due date nearing for Blue Earth County
Running for Rescues 5k held its fifth annual run and walk for local rescue shelters, adding two new shelters to its benefit list. Minnesota State is slated to start the season today with the Maverick Invitational in Faribault. Virtual open house on Lookout Drive study closing today.
Mankato East rolls to win over Delano
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team played host to Delano Tuesday afternoon. East wins by a final of 6-2.
NASA scrubs Artemis I launch, rescheduled for Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, Artemis I, NASA’s new moon rocket, was supposed to launch from the Kennedy Space Center, but instead, there was a big snag in NASA’s plan. “The biggest machine that has ever big built, and it is just full of fuel, 90% of...
Tornado watch for Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Mankato Sunday night
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. The watch is in effect until midnight. Tornadoes, damaging winds up to 80 mph and large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) are possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
Sleepy Eye overpowers Loyola in non-conference match up
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye volleyball team hosted Mankato Loyola in a non-conference clash on Tuesday in Sleepy Eye. The Indians defeated the Crusaders in a three-set sweep to claim victory.
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Abeler, Limmer respond after sex-offender escapes in shopping mall
ST. PAUL, MN – Senate committee chairs Jim Abeler and Warren Limmer released statements following a report that a convicted sex-offender escaped from his supervised group at River Hills Mall in Mankato last week. The 31-year-old man was described as “mentally ill and dangerous” by police. “We...
