Motor1.com

Holiday Rambler Eclipse RV Debuts With Theater Seats, Drop-Down Loft

The Holiday Rambler Eclipse is a new motorhome model from the builder. It’s available in three different lengths with three different layouts, packing in features like a full-size residential stainless-steel refrigerator and much more, depending on the floor plan. The Eclipse has a $199,888 starting MSRP. The Eclipse makes...
Motor1.com

2023 Dodge Hornet Totally Misses The Point Of Being A Compact CUV

Compact crossovers are not usually considered enthusiast products. They’re the default, the product people imagine nowadays when the phrase “everyday transport” comes up. But Dodge totally missed this memo, because the first thing it brags about when discussing the 2023 Hornet compact CUV is the fact that it’s the “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000.” Oh, and it’s electrified, too.
motor1.com

UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera

The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
makeuseof.com

How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car

Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLA facelift spied on video with little camo

Mercedes-Benz introduced the current-generation CLA-Class in 2019, so it's high time that we see a refreshed version being tested. Thankfully, YouTuber walkoARTvideos caught one in Germany trying to hide the changes under camouflage. Just like the Mercedes A-Class it is based on, the CLA facelift prototype that was caught only...
MotorTrend Magazine

Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver

Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Mustang Roush P-51B Widebody Spied Undisguised In Silver

The sixth generation of the Ford Mustang is nearly over, but Roush isn't done with the pony car just yet. New spy photos capture a stunning Mustang wearing a bright silver finish and sporting wide fender arches. It's a new Roush model called the P-51B, and our spy team caught it completely uncovered in public with Jack Roush himself checking things out.
motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Cullinan by Carlex Design takes opulence to next level

Carlex Design is a tuning company known mostly for its untraditional approach to redesigning luxurious and posh vehicles from different brands. One of the firm’s model lines is dedicated to and inspired by the yachting culture and there’s now a new member joining this lineup. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition, possibly the most opulent SUV we’ve ever seen.
RideApart

Honda Hawk 11 Development Team Interview Offers New Model Insights

Let’s face it. We’re all champing at the bit for Honda to release the Hawk 11 already. We know the 1,082cc parallel twin’s power output (100 horsepower, 76.7 pound-feet of torque). We’re aware of the model’s Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black paint schemes. We’re even savvy to the fact that the Hawk will launch in Japan on September 29, 2022.
Robb Report

Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet

Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
electrek.co

The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now

I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
