Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
RVTI Joins Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
The RV Technical Institute (RVTI) attended a Forest River Owner’s Group rally at the Elkhart County Fair Grounds last week. The event had approximately 800 attendees from the group, as well as suppliers, Forest River employees, and local support groups. Some school counselors, who were interested in implementing RVTI’s...
abc57.com
Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance hosts clothing drive September 5-17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is hosting the Downtown Elkhart Cares clothing drive from September 5 through 17 in support of residents re-entering the workforce. Event organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes, and jewelry during the drive. Community members can drop off donations...
abc57.com
Lifeguards rescue 6-year-old at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Washington Park lifeguards rescued a 6-year-old girl who was actively drowning on Sunday, according to the Michigan City Fire Department. At 2:30 p.m., lifeguards noticed a young girl on an inflatable being pushed out by wind. A lifeguard began swimming out to help her. Just before...
Strong, damaging winds 80 mph or higher are possible with this storm …Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee counties in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Jasper, and Lake counties in northwest Indiana through 2:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 117 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PEOTONE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BEECHER, PEOTONE, GRANT PARK, AND LOWELL. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, CROWN POINT, PARK FOREST, CEDAR LAKE, STEGER, LOWELL, MANTENO, PEOTONE, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, MOMENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. JOHN, CRETE, UNIVERSITY PARK, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MONEE AND WINFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 319 AND 337. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 252. THIS INCLUDES... GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && LAT...LON 4122 8796 4147 8786 4146 8704 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 275DEG 49KT 4137 8785 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
WNDU
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
WWMTCw
Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
95.3 MNC
11,000+ Indiana Michigan Power customers in the dark after storm
More than 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity after the severe thunderstorm that blew through Michiana around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The storm packed winds topping 70 miles per hour, and uprooted trees, downed limbs, and downed power lines as it moved through. More than 6,000 of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
rv-pro.com
RVWA Board of Directors Applications Now Being Accepted
The RV Women’s Alliance is currently seeking members to join its board of directors. The board is the governing body of the RV Women’s Alliance and the directors set the strategic direction of the organization. There are currently two board seats available, and applications are being accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Creepy, Abandoned Amusement Park Near Benton Harbor, Michigan up for Auction
As a kid, it was my dream to own my very own amusement park. Now that I'm an adult, I honestly still think owning my own amusement park would be fun, but it also seems like a lot of work. However, if you've ever wanted to own your own amusement...
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer tours construction site of Cassopolis recycling plant
Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area fire departments—will be participating. Updated: 25 minutes ago. It's a program that is now available to their junior high students. The Music...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival takes over St. Joe County Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a renaissance in South Bend! The 10th annual Michiana Renaissance Festival gave people of all ages a chance to enjoy the past and see different re-enactments. Whether it be the medieval and renaissance, golden age of piracy, the times of the Vikings, or...
rv-pro.com
Dometic Announces Improvements to Awning Business
Dometic said it has been working hard to overhaul the stocking, manufacturing and delivery practices surrounding its RV awnings, and in doing so it has reduced waste, decreased delivery times and increased overall efficiency o better serve customers. Dometic said it has improved its manufacturing processes by optimizing the total...
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Again Stricken by Fire
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area family could use some good luck after losing their belongings in a storage unit fire last night. Lynn Grenough was among the people with items stored at the facility showing up Friday to assess the damage on 18th Street. Her family rented two of the destroyed units containing furniture and other belongings salvaged from their house damaged by fire in November of 2020.
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in South Bend
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near South Bend, Indiana on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
Crews free driver from vehicle following collision in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – Three people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash after one driver failed to yield at an intersection, Cass County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 8:59 a.m. report of an injury crash on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway.
30 Acre Drive-Thru Sunflower Tour Pops Up in Centreville, MI
While some people are dreading the end of Summer, there's still time to admire the gorgeous sunflowers that grow in the SW Michigan area before the season ends. In Vicksburg, a little farm by the name of JTK Farms LLC. just announced a drive-thru tour of their sunflower field that is open to the public.
WNDU
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Comments / 1