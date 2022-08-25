Read full article on original website
rv-pro.com
Way Interglobal Sets Ribbon Cutting Date
Way Interglobal has announced the ribbon cutting ceremony for its new headquarters will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Nuway Construction is building the company’s new state-of-the-art, 800,000-square-foot facility at 22244 Innovation Drive in Elkhart, Indiana. The ribbon cutting event will feature guest speakers, food and drinks, and a tour of the new space.
rv-pro.com
RVWA Board of Directors Applications Now Being Accepted
The RV Women’s Alliance is currently seeking members to join its board of directors. The board is the governing body of the RV Women’s Alliance and the directors set the strategic direction of the organization. There are currently two board seats available, and applications are being accepted through Wednesday, Sept. 21.
rv-pro.com
Dometic Announces Improvements to Awning Business
Dometic said it has been working hard to overhaul the stocking, manufacturing and delivery practices surrounding its RV awnings, and in doing so it has reduced waste, decreased delivery times and increased overall efficiency o better serve customers. Dometic said it has improved its manufacturing processes by optimizing the total...
