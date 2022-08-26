ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Prosecco Bar Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Live Out Your Bubbliest Dreams

This new restaurant in Hamilton is letting you pop some bubbly any day of the week. No official celebrations are required. Secco is a prosecco bar and everything from cocktails to the paintings on the walls embody the sparkling theme. It is the first cocktail bar of its kind in the city and you should visit if you love sparkling wine and celebrations.
Tim Hortons' Fall Menu Is Back With So Much Pumpkin Spice & There Are New Donuts

Tim Hortons has dropped the fall menu for this year and it features returning favourites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and even a few new treats!. While it's not officially the fall season yet, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit of autumn and enjoy apple orchards, haunted houses, corn mazes and all things pumpkin spice.
