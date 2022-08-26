Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
This Italian Restaurant In Ottawa Has A New Rooftop Patio & The Menu Dates Back To 1934
A classic Ottawa restaurant just opened a new rooftop patio so you can enjoy elevated views with your comfort food. The Prescott is known for its casual bar-like atmosphere and menu of Italian eats and now it boasts a spacious outdoor dining area too. The rooftop portion opened in August...
Narcity
The Best New Restaurants In Toronto You Have To Try, According To Top Chefs & Restaurateurs
If you're looking for new restaurants in Toronto to add to your "must-try" bucket list, we've got you covered. Narcity spoke with four well-known chefs and restaurateurs from all across the 6ix who dished their favourite new spots in Toronto you just cannot pass on. From a Chinese restaurant that...
Narcity
I Grew Up In Vancouver & Here Are 7 Local Restaurants You Have To Try At Least Once
I grew up near Vancouver. And as a foodie, it goes without saying that I've been a regular at various restaurants around the city. I love taste-testing new dishes and exploring new restaurants; but there are a few that I keep coming back to, time and again. So, if you're...
Narcity
Windsor Is Worth A Road Trip For The Food & Here Are 8 Restaurants I Ate At In The City
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. While I currently call the city of Ottawa home, I was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario, and while you may find it surprising, there are a number of things I miss about the border city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Narcity
Starbucks Is Bringing Back The Pumpkin Spice Latte & More Fall Menu Favourites In Canada
Starbucks is bringing back the pumpkin spice latte and more favourites from the fall menu to locations across Canada. If you've been waiting all year for the season of apple orchards, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, haunted houses and pumpkin spice lattes to come back, it's that time again. Marking the...
Narcity
A Prosecco Bar Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Live Out Your Bubbliest Dreams
This new restaurant in Hamilton is letting you pop some bubbly any day of the week. No official celebrations are required. Secco is a prosecco bar and everything from cocktails to the paintings on the walls embody the sparkling theme. It is the first cocktail bar of its kind in the city and you should visit if you love sparkling wine and celebrations.
Narcity
Canada’s Largest Wine Fest Is Happening Near Toronto & You Can Sip In A Dreamy Rose Garden
Listen up, wine-lovers! A boozy extravaganza is happening near Toronto, and you can enjoy food, activities, drinks, and more. The Niagara Grape & Wine Festival is returning for its 70th year and will run for an entire month this September. The event, which usually only runs for two weeks, is...
Narcity
Tim Hortons' Fall Menu Is Back With So Much Pumpkin Spice & There Are New Donuts
Tim Hortons has dropped the fall menu for this year and it features returning favourites like the Pumpkin Spice Latte and even a few new treats!. While it's not officially the fall season yet, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit of autumn and enjoy apple orchards, haunted houses, corn mazes and all things pumpkin spice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
A Vancouver Food Blogger Shares 6 Local Omakase Spots & Some Options Won't Break Your Wallet
For the uninitiated, omakase is "a form of Japanese dining in which guests leave themselves in the hands of a chef and receive a meal which is seasonal, elegant, artistic and uses the finest ingredients available," according to the Michelin Guide website. Vancouver is filled with tons of amazing omakase...
Narcity
7 Secret Beaches Around Toronto Where You Can Bask On Velvety Sand Shores
Summer isn't over yet, and there's still time to soak up some sun on the beach. These soft sandy shores are a road trip away from Toronto, and you can enjoy crystal blue waters and more at these spots. Get your friends together and spend the day in a sandy...
Narcity
There Is An Actual 'Ghost Town' In BC & It Has A Haunting Hotel With Super Spooky Suites
The province of B.C. is home to a heritage ghost town that embodies the spirit of the 1800s. Three Valley Lake in Revelstoke, B.C. is a beautifully eerie place that has historic buildings, a museum with classic cars, a massive haunted-looking hotel and an old railway roundhouse. "A visit to...
Narcity
An American Visited Tim Hortons For The First Time & Shots Have Been Fired (VIDEO)
For many Canadians, Tim Hortons is a delightful part of life with which we grew up – but that doesn't mean everyone is a fan of the iconic fast food chain. American stand-up comic and writer Jonathan Tillson recently travelled north of the border and shared some seriously spicy takes about our beloved Timmies.
Comments / 0