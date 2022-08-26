Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO