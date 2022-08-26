ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

By Department of Justice news release
Fairfield Sun Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting

The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented”...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates

Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
East Helena, MT
Government
City
East Helena, MT
State
Montana State
City
Capitol, MT
State
Washington State
Local
Montana Government
Fairfield Sun Times

Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry

The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Helena City Commission appoints Andy Shirtliff to fill open seat

HELENA, MT- The Helena City Commission voted unanimous to appoint Andy Shirtliff to fill a vacant commission seat on the Helena City Commission. The appointment comes following Counclemember Eric Feaver passed away leaving the seat open. Shirtliff graduated from Flathead High School, attended Flathead Valley Community College, and received a...
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approve new "once in a generation" wildlife management area

BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous decision, Montana Fish and Wildlife approved to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains about 20 miles south of Lewistown. Originally this land was owned by Forrest Allen of Cody, Wyoming. He donated his family’s homestead to the Shodair Children’s Hospital upon his death in 2019. Shodair wanted the land to be used by future generations and turned down bigger offers to make this land public. The proceeds will go to help Shodair build their new children's hospital.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Salt Lake City#Capitol Building#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Two Brothers#Capitol Breach#Department Of Justice#The U S Congress#Capitol Police
Fairfield Sun Times

Photos: Wildfire sparks Sunday on Mount Helena

Firefighters responded to a wildfire just south of a neighborhood on Helena's Westside Sunday afternoon. Officials said it was burning through grassland before getting into timber. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
HELENA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming

Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Fairfield Sun Times

Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire

MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
MANHATTAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy