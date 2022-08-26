Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Read full article on original website
Republican state reps comment on Native communities in redistricting
The four legislative district map proposals on display at the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission public hearing at the University of Montana on August 26, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten) Sparking a back-and-forth with redistricting commissioners, Rep. Brad Tschida, R-Missoula, said Tuesday it wasn’t “fair” that Native Americans are “overrepresented”...
State, ACLU gear up for fight over changing Montana birth certificates
Yellowstone County Courthouse in downtown Billings, Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick for the Daily Montanan). Attorneys for a group of Montanans who want to change the gender marker on their birth certificate believe the state of Montana is intentionally ignoring a judge’s order and is pushing ahead making its own rules which violate a Yellowstone County District Court injunction.
Montana lawmakers move forward with child protective reforms, including using warrants
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). State lawmakers moved forward with a bill that, among other things, would require Child Protective Services, to obtain a warrant to remove a child from their home in most cases. The decision to move...
‘It’s a dumpster fire’: Employees speak out about poor conditions at the Montana State Prison
Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Conditions at the Montana State Prison have long been deteriorating but have reached a boiling point in recent months, with employees asserting that treatment by management has created unsafe conditions for inmates and staff alike. Staff at the prison have become increasingly vocal over...
Albertsons pharmacies collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry
The following is a press release from Albertsons's corporate office:. BOISE, Idaho - August 29, 2022 — Albertsons Companies Pharmacies in Montana, which include the Albertsons, Osco, and Safeway banners, have partnered with Frontier Psychiatry, a Montana based telepsychiatry practice, to make long-acting injectable medications for mental illness treatment available to Montanans statewide. In addition to vaccines to prevent COVID, influenza, and other diseases, Albertsons Companies pharmacists in Montana will now have the ability to administer medications for mental illness and recovery. This partnership will allow Albertsons Companies pharmacist across the entire state of Montana to administer long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorders, lowering barriers to life-changing treatment throughout Montana.
Big Sky Bravery adds Patrick Doyle to expand work helping special operations forces
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Seven years ago Josh McCain watched as his brother-in-law struggled to transition into civilian life after his 14th deployment. He looked for resources and places to donate to get him a retreat or something that would help, but couldn't find exactly what he needed. So, he decided...
Helena City Commission appoints Andy Shirtliff to fill open seat
HELENA, MT- The Helena City Commission voted unanimous to appoint Andy Shirtliff to fill a vacant commission seat on the Helena City Commission. The appointment comes following Counclemember Eric Feaver passed away leaving the seat open. Shirtliff graduated from Flathead High School, attended Flathead Valley Community College, and received a...
Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approve new "once in a generation" wildlife management area
BOZEMAN, Mont. - In a unanimous decision, Montana Fish and Wildlife approved to purchase 5,677 acres at the base of the Big Snowy Mountains about 20 miles south of Lewistown. Originally this land was owned by Forrest Allen of Cody, Wyoming. He donated his family’s homestead to the Shodair Children’s Hospital upon his death in 2019. Shodair wanted the land to be used by future generations and turned down bigger offers to make this land public. The proceeds will go to help Shodair build their new children's hospital.
Photos: Wildfire sparks Sunday on Mount Helena
Firefighters responded to a wildfire just south of a neighborhood on Helena's Westside Sunday afternoon. Officials said it was burning through grassland before getting into timber. Originally published on helenair.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Disaster Recovery Centers in Yellowstone & Park counties closing Monday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Residents in Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties have one last chance Monday to apply for FEMA assistance and receive in-person help at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Centers set up in Yellowstone and Carbon counties are closing on Monday, Aug. 26 at 6:00 pm. After that,...
Fire crews transitioning to mop up for fire on Mount Helena, crews to be on-site throughout the night
Fire crews are transitioning to mop up and will be on the site throughout the night, City of Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said. WildCAD reports the fire was around 1/10 acre large. A person who was flying a drone over the fire, inhibiting firefighting activity, was located. According to...
Park Lake Dam rehabilitation work coming
Press release from the Forest Service Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. HELENA, Mont, August 23, 2022 – After increased seepage was observed in Park Lake Dam’s annual inspection, the dam is scheduled to be replaced with work beginning this Fall. “This is not a public safety emergency, but...
Owners of Sir Scott's Oasis set to retire
MANHATTAN, MT- Over the weekend the Manhattan Potato Festival posted to Facebook a heartfelt message to the owners of Sir Scott's Oasis. Scott and Marie Westphal I've been at the helm of a steakhouse for decades and without question, it's growing a reputation as one of the best steak houses in the state of Montana.
