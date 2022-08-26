Read full article on original website
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Breaking: Buffalo Bills are hosting former Chargers Punter Ty Long for a visit
One day after releasing Matt Araiza amid rape allegations, the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to bring in several punters for a workout over the next two days, according to Mike Garofolo. Well, we are learning that the Buffalo Bills will be hosting P Ty Long for a workout today. Long...
Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL
The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
A look at the top running backs in the NFL as we head into the new season
It’s no secret that the position of running back has been somewhat devalued over the past decade or so. Today, football is more about passing finesse and accuracy than grinding out yards up the middle. Nevertheless, a top-quality running back still has the scope to be one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in an offense. Here, we single out five of the best in the league, players who might just make the difference between their team making the playoffs and being consigned to the pile of also-rans.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: James Letcher Jr., WR, Washburn University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’ve just played it all my life and my dad played in the NFL and playing it brought me closer to the game. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. Scoring touchdowns, being around my teammates...
NFL Transactions for August 29, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals released LB Devon Kennard, CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker, and OL Koda Martin. Cardinals waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement. Ravens released S Tony Jefferson, P Cameron Dicker & C Jimmy Murray. Bills released Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel...
