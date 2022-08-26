ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Interesting Things to Learn About the NFL

The National Football League (NFL) is the organization that governs professional football in the United States. In this blog post, we will take a look at the history and facts of the NFL. We will also discuss some of the controversies that have surrounded the league over the years. Football...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A look at the top running backs in the NFL as we head into the new season

It’s no secret that the position of running back has been somewhat devalued over the past decade or so. Today, football is more about passing finesse and accuracy than grinding out yards up the middle. Nevertheless, a top-quality running back still has the scope to be one of the most dynamic and exciting playmakers in an offense. Here, we single out five of the best in the league, players who might just make the difference between their team making the playoffs and being consigned to the pile of also-rans.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 29, 2022 | Presented by Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals released LB Devon Kennard, CB Josh Jackson, LB Joe Walker, and OL Koda Martin. Cardinals waived DB Darrell Baker from injured reserve with a settlement. Ravens released S Tony Jefferson, P Cameron Dicker & C Jimmy Murray. Bills released Jacob Capra, OL Tanner Owen, WR Neil Pau’u, DE Daniel...
