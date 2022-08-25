In Colorado’s second-biggest city, Gen. William Jackson Palmer is a household name. He’s the celebrated founding father of Colorado Springs. But little do residents know about his legacy to the southwest. Palmer is also the man behind Durango, where he extended his railroad to service the rich mines of the San Juan Mountains. Starting in 1880, he and partners bought land to establish the town site, christened from the Basque...

DURANGO, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO