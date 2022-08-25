Read full article on original website
Family members of a Navajo army veteran are seeking justice, more than a year after her body was found
FARMINGTON, N.M. — It's been over a year since the body of Navajo army veteran Cecelia Barber Finona was found. Yet, those closest to her are still seeking justice. For decades, Finona was beloved by family and friends. "We had a person that used to be a really good...
Small town, big city feels in vast and varied Durango | Main Street Colorado
In Colorado’s second-biggest city, Gen. William Jackson Palmer is a household name. He’s the celebrated founding father of Colorado Springs. But little do residents know about his legacy to the southwest. Palmer is also the man behind Durango, where he extended his railroad to service the rich mines of the San Juan Mountains. Starting in 1880, he and partners bought land to establish the town site, christened from the Basque...
Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced
FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
