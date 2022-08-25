ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

The Denver Gazette

Small town, big city feels in vast and varied Durango | Main Street Colorado

In Colorado’s second-biggest city, Gen. William Jackson Palmer is a household name. He’s the celebrated founding father of Colorado Springs. But little do residents know about his legacy to the southwest. Palmer is also the man behind Durango, where he extended his railroad to service the rich mines of the San Juan Mountains. Starting in 1880, he and partners bought land to establish the town site, christened from the Basque...
DURANGO, CO
KRQE News 13

Multi-million dollar Farmington construction project announced

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a nearly $40 million investment for a construction project in Farmington. The Piñon Hills extension project will extend Piñon Hills from Main Street across the Animas River to connect with County Road 3000 and Wildflower Parkway. Officials say the investment will allow for emergency services to get to needed […]
