Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr., 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Bud” Fleming Jr. 65, of Watertown passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc. Watertown, NY. Charles was born on January 11th, 1957 in Watertown to Charles Fleming and Flora (Sweet) Fleming. Charles enjoyed...
Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Thomas E. Flood, 56, of Rowley Street, passed away, Friday evening, August 26, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital, Gouverneur, NY. Born on November 10, 1965 in Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas and E. Millicent Schell Flood. Tom grew up in Philadelphia, NY, attended Philadelphia Elementary School and graduated from Indian River Central School in 1983.
Neil W. Hyneman, 66, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Hyneman, Watertown, passed away Sunday, August 28th at Samaritan Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66 years old. Amongst his survivors are his wife, Tina, and daughter, Megan (Erik) Edmonds. Services will be announced at a date and time convenient to his family. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Justin Daniel (Walters) MacDonald, 26, of Winslow Street died peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published tomorrow. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences...
Beverly A. Howard, 76, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services and burial for Beverly A. Howard will be 9:30 am Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. There will be no calling hours, so anyone is welcomed to join the services. Ms. Beverly Howard passed away...
Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Anita M. Tucker, 76, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was born on March 14, 1946, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Felix and Ruth (Gould) Szelc. Anita graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.
Betty Mattice, 77, of Ogdensburg & formerly of Madrid
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Betty Mattice, 77, a resident of St. Highway 37, Ogdensburg and formerly of Madrid, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Betty passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Buffalo General Medical Center. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Betty Mattice.
Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Anna Mae (Gotham) Coffey, 89, of Massena and formerly of Hermon, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. Anna was born March 21, 1933 in Hermon, a daughter of the late Douglas and Susie (Luther) Gotham. She...
James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” E. Farnsworth, age 77, of Canton and formerly of Star Lake passed away on August 28, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. His funeral will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Hubert’s Cemetery. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb
DEKALB, New York (WWNY) - Goodwin Garfield Gardner, 92, of DeKalb died peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Goody as he was known to most, was born June 7, 1930 in DeKalb, a son of the late Leon and Myldred (Mott) Gardner. He attended DeKalb Schools. He worked all his life as a carpenter building homes and furnishings for many in the area. He had continued working with fellow carpenter and friend, Ernie Locke for the last 20+ years. He enjoyed wood working and built beautiful boxes and dressers and cabinets for family and friends as well as built and repaired violins. He also liked to relax at his camp in Cranberry Lake. When he was younger, he enjoyed canoeing and canoe racing. He and wife Bettie raised two boys, Daniel and David Gardner. Bettie predeceased him in July of 1986. Later he remarried Muriel VanGelder, whom predeceased him as well.
Watertown bus shelter to close for repairs
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A bus shelter in the city of Watertown will be closed for a few days. The parks and recreation department says the bus shelter on Park Drive will be closed for repairs starting Wednesday. The repairs are expected to last a couple of days.
Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Croghan
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nina E. Schneeberger, 94, formerly of Steepleview Courts, Croghan, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since August, 2021. Born January 29, 1928 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Walter B. and Elizabeth (Meszaros) Jackson,...
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
Run for Recovery coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission’s 13th Run for Recovery is in a couple weeks. Executive director Cherelyn VanBrocklin and Bridge Program director Anthony Matthews say the run both raises money and brings awareness to the problem of addiction. Watch the video for their interview on...
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg
STUART, Florida (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Patricia Jean (Powers) Boulia, age 92, of Stuart, FL, formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 30, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Boulia passed away on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 in Stuart, FL.
Get ready for Cape Vincent’s ‘Autos on the River’
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Coming up this weekend: Cape Vincent’s Autos on the River. It’s the annual vintage and classic auto show. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristie Stumpf Rork sat down with anchor Diane Rutherford during 7 News at Noon. The event is Saturday, September...
Henderson pauses RV park expansion
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The town of Henderson is hitting pause on an RV park’s expansion project after public outcry. “Coming off Syracuse on a Friday afternoon, get to about Pulaski and the world just falls off your shoulders,” Elaine Walter said. “By the time you get to Henderson area, it’s a place to be quiet to be by yourselves.”
Free clothing store opening in new location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A previously-closed free clothing store is getting new life in a new location. The former Rock Closet is now called the Spare Closet. It’s located in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown. The shop gives away donated items to the community...
Ogdensburg’s Lincoln school has new purpose
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - New housing has opened in Ogdensburg for adults with mental illnesses who have also been homeless. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the $5.2 million supportive housing project has opened with 20 units. Eighteen are studio apartments for individuals and two are one-bedroom units for couples.
