NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO